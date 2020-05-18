Hemp Way Foods Bring Plant-Based Products and Entrees to Your Door

Hemp Way Foods is now delivering plant-based food right to your door. Owner Carla Boyd makes small-batch burgers, burger crumbles and breakfast sausage, all made with hemp, chia, flax and organic brown rice. The products are made without gluten, dairy, eggs, corn, soy or nuts, and they are also GMO-free.

Restaurants typically make up a big portion of Hemp Way's customers, but with so many of them closed or offering limited service, sales are down, so Boyd decided to get creative and launch home delivery service.

Delivery is available in Denver and surrounding areas, including Boulder.

“Everyone has loved having our products delivered to their doorstep, but most of all I believe the hand-crafted hemp entrees are the biggest hit,” Boyd says.

Plant-based shells in marinara sauce from Hemp Way Foods founder Carla Boyd. Hemp Way Foods / Carla Boyd

In addition to the burgers and sausage, Boyd's new entrees include chili, lasagna and stuffed shells, and she also makes a hemp-based nacho cheese sauce, which you can purchase by itself or as part of a nacho or taco salad kit. The most popular item during the pandemic has been the plant-based hemp cashew ricotta and vegan Italian sausage-stuffed shells topped with a hemp cream marinara. Other dishes available for delivery are pot pie, shepherd's pie and hemp Wellington.

Boyd started the business to help with her own food allergies and a desire to create a “flavorful superfood," she explains. Hemp Way Foods has won awards for Best USA Hemp Food and Best Colorado Hemp Food from the GHC Hemp Awards as well as Best Hemp Product/Facility by Cannabis Business Awards.

“We will make it through this pandemic and will only continue to grow as a force in the health food industry as much of society strives to incorporate a healthier diet in their daily lives,” Boyd adds.

Hemp Way Foods products are also available in retail stores throughout Colorado, including NOOCH Vegan Market, Leevers Locavore, Alfalfa’s and he Fort Collins Mountain Co-op. Visit the Hemp Way Foods online store to order delivery, which cost $5 if you live within a forty-mile radius of the company's Evergreen headquarters.