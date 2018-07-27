HempWay Foods Makes a Healthy and Satisfying Burger Alternative

A good veggie burger isn't hard to find, but locating a product that's totally vegan, free of soy, and meets the dietary needs of active Coloradans can be more difficult.

That's why Carla Boyd started her own company. She founded HempWay Foods in 2014 in Evergreen as a way to meet her own personal nutritional requirements and dietary restrictions. The result is the HempWay Burger – a tasty and healthy burger made from hemp seeds and other nutrient-rich ingredients. Hemp is filled with health benefits, Boyd notes, including omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, protein and iron, something vegans can fall short on. At 170 calories, one HempWay patty contains ten grams of protein and eight grams of fiber, plus 30 percent of daily iron needs.

The burgers also are free of dairy, gluten, GMOs, THC (for those worried about consuming a cannabis product), corn and soy. Instead, they're packed with organic Colorado hemp as well as lentils, quinoa, garlic, chia seeds, flaxseed, amaranth flour and a few other ingredients and seasonings.