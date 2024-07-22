 Illegal Pete's DU Reopens After Remodel | Westword
Illegal Pete's DU Reopens After Remodel

It had been on pause since December.
July 22, 2024
The Illegal Pete's near DU is back.
The Illegal Pete's near DU is back.
It's back! One of our favorite places for a burrito fix when we're high (or anytime, really) is serving once again near the University of Denver.

The Illegal Pete's at 1744 East Evans Avenue had been closed since late December for a refresh after fifteen years in business.

At the time, it was expected to reopen in May "better than ever and ready to make some new memories," says a December 22 social media post. Although that timeline was slightly delayed, the grand reopening has now arrived.

The location is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to midnight Thursday, 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to  9 p.m. Sunday.

Illegal Pete's, which was founded by Pete Turner in Boulder in 1995, also opened a new location in June at 657 South Broadway in its original hometown.

While Chipotle has grown into a national giant in the fast-casual world, we're partial to Pete's for a number of reasons, including its green chile, punk-rock playlists, strong house margaritas and — most important — its signature mix technique that saves us from any burrito bites full of just rice.

Now the students of DU once again have easy access to the glory that is an Illegal Pete's breakfast, lunch or dinner.
