 5 New Restaurants Opened in Denver This Week Including Call Your Mother Hilltop | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week, Including a New Call Your Mother Location

There are five new spots to check out, but two favorites are on pause temporarily — Cart-Driver LoHi and Illegal Pete's DU.
December 30, 2023
The D.C.-born bagel brand is continuing to expand its presence in the Mile High.
The D.C.-born bagel brand is continuing to expand its presence in the Mile High. Tim Casey
Share this:
We're closing out 2023 with a week of new eateries, including Denver's third outpost of bagel favorite Call Your Mother in the Hilltop neighborhood, in the space that most recently held the Rotary. The D.C.-based brand chose the Mile High for its first out-of-state expansion earlier this year, and has quickly become a popular choice thanks to fun options like Cheez-It cream cheese, za'atar bagels and babka muffins.

Also now open in Hilltop, in the former home of the Cheese Company and Chocolate Lab, is Kazumi Sushi.

Breakfast lovers have a new option in north Denver, where Westminster-based Early Bird has added a second location.

After debuting in Longmont last month, 3rd Shot Pickleball has also opened its Wheat Ridge location, with plans for a grand-opening event on January 18.

Littleton's Living the Dream Brewing is in the midst of a transition. After December 31, it will close its original location at 12305 North Dumont Way — but it has also opened a taproom in Sterling Ranch. In January, it will move its production facility to Highlands Ranch.
a burrito
The Illegal Pete's near DU is closed temporarily for a remodel.
Illegal Pete's
Two favorites are on pause temporarily. Cart-Driver in LoHi was forced to close to repair a plumbing issue and expects to reopen in about a month; the RiNo location is open as usual. After fifteen years in its location near the University of Denver (just a block away from the original Chipotle), Illegal Pete's is doing a full remodel of the space as it plans for a comeback in May.

There are also two permanent closures to report this week: Yum Yum Spice near DU and Oasis Brewing have both shut their doors for good.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week:
click to enlarge stacked cans of beer and a growler
Living the Dream is on the move.
Living the Dream Brewing/Instagram
Restaurants and bars that opened this week:*

3rd Shot Pickleball, 3545 Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge
Call Your Mother, 217 South Holly Street
Early Bird Restaurant, 1675 West 67th Avenue
Kazumi Sushi, 5575 East Third Avenue
Living the Dream Brewing, 8155 Piney River Avenue, Littleton

Restaurants and bars that closed temporarily this week:*

Cart-Driver LoHi, 2239 West 30th Avenue
Illegal Pete's, 1744 East Evans Avenue

Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*

Oasis Brewing, 3257 Lowell Boulevard
Yum Yum Spice, 2039 South University Boulevard
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending

Blackbelly Market Moving Into Il Porcellino Salumi's Tennyson Street Location

Openings & Closings

Blackbelly Market Moving Into Il Porcellino Salumi's Tennyson Street Location

By Molly Martin
Go Greek at Pete's Central One

Global Cuisine

Go Greek at Pete's Central One

By Molly Martin
This Week in Beer: A New Brewer at Burns, NYE Events and More

Beer

This Week in Beer: A New Brewer at Burns, NYE Events and More

By Ryan Pachmayer
Our Ten Most Popular Food and Drink Stories in 2023

Food & Drink News

Our Ten Most Popular Food and Drink Stories in 2023

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation