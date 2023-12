Every Opening and Closing This Week, Including a New Call Your Mother Location

The Illegal Pete's near DU is closed temporarily for a remodel. Illegal Pete's

We're closing out 2023 with a week of new eateries, including Denver's third outpost of bagel favorite Call Your Mother in the Hilltop neighborhood, in the space that most recently held the Rotary. The D.C.-based brand chose the Mile High for its first out-of-state expansion earlier this year, and has quickly become a popular choice thanks to fun options like Cheez-It cream cheese, za'atar bagels and babka muffins.Also now open in Hilltop, in the former home of the Cheese Company and Chocolate Lab, is Kazumi Sushi.Breakfast lovers have a new option in north Denver, where Westminster-based Early Bird has added a second location.After debuting in Longmont last month , 3rd Shot Pickleball has also opened its Wheat Ridge location, with plans for a grand-opening event on January 18.Littleton's Living the Dream Brewing is in the midst of a transition. After December 31, it will close its original location at 12305 North Dumont Way — but it has also opened a taproom in Sterling Ranch. In January, it will move its production facility to Highlands Ranch.Two favorites are on pause temporarily. Cart-Driver in LoHi was forced to close to repair a plumbing issue and expects to reopen in about a month; the RiNo location is open as usual. After fifteen years in its location near the University of Denver (just a block away from the original Chipotle), Illegal Pete's is doing a full remodel of the space as it plans for a comeback in May.There are also two permanent closures to report this week: Yum Yum Spice near DU and Oasis Brewing have both shut their doors for good.In other openings-and-closings news: 3rd Shot Pickleball , 3545 Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge Call Your Mother , 217 South Holly Street Early Bird Restaurant , 1675 West 67th Avenue Kazumi Sushi , 5575 East Third Avenue Living the Dream Brewing , 8155 Piney River Avenue, Littleton Cart-Driver LoHi , 2239 West 30th Avenue Illegal Pete's , 1744 East Evans AvenueOasis Brewing, 3257 Lowell BoulevardYum Yum Spice, 2039 South University Boulevard