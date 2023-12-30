Every Opening and Closing This Week, Including a New Call Your Mother Location

Also now open in Hilltop, in the former home of the Cheese Company and Chocolate Lab, is Kazumi Sushi.
Breakfast lovers have a new option in north Denver, where Westminster-based Early Bird has added a second location.
After debuting in Longmont last month, 3rd Shot Pickleball has also opened its Wheat Ridge location, with plans for a grand-opening event on January 18.
Littleton's Living the Dream Brewing is in the midst of a transition. After December 31, it will close its original location at 12305 North Dumont Way — but it has also opened a taproom in Sterling Ranch. In January, it will move its production facility to Highlands Ranch.
There are also two permanent closures to report this week: Yum Yum Spice near DU and Oasis Brewing have both shut their doors for good.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Two restaurants will shutter after December 31 — the Aurora outpost of Sam's No. 3 and El Tepehuan in Englewood.
- Il Porcellino will close its Tennyson deli on January 27, but Blackbelly Market will be moving in shortly after.
- Making its debut on New Year's Eve is Riot House, in the former Real World: Denver house.
3rd Shot Pickleball, 3545 Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge
Call Your Mother, 217 South Holly Street
Early Bird Restaurant, 1675 West 67th Avenue
Kazumi Sushi, 5575 East Third Avenue
Living the Dream Brewing, 8155 Piney River Avenue, Littleton
Restaurants and bars that closed temporarily this week:*
Cart-Driver LoHi, 2239 West 30th Avenue
Illegal Pete's, 1744 East Evans Avenue
Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*
Oasis Brewing, 3257 Lowell Boulevard
Yum Yum Spice, 2039 South University Boulevard