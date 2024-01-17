 La Fiesta Reopens in Denver After Pipe Repairs, Asbestos Removal | Westword
La Fiesta Reopens With New Floors, Repaired Pipes, Same Great Green Chile

Even a place with hot green chile can't fight off a cold snap.
March 28, 2024
La Fiesta will reopen on March 31.
La Fiesta celebrated its sixtieth anniversary on October 1, the day in 1963 when the owner of a former Safeway at 2340 Champa Street was issued an occupancy permit to reopen the place as a Mexican restaurant and nightclub.

There have been changes over the decades, of course. As envisioned by founder Michael Herrera, a businessman and broadcaster for Colorado’s first Spanish-speaking radio station, KFSC-AM, La Fiesta wasn't just a restaurant, but a party — a place where people who loved Denver's unique style of Mexican food could eat during the day, and where fans of Mexican music could dance at night.

By the late ’70s, though, La Fiesta had pared back its hours and solidified its reputation as a lunchtime gathering spot, attracting everyone from cops to lawyers to Colorado Supreme Court justices to Michael Herrera himself, who came in to eat lunch just about every weekday until his passing in early 2020.


Hot Green Chile, Cold Snap

But the family carried on, and at the start of La Fiesta's 61st year, the Herreras faced a new challenge: A pipe burst in the building during the mid-January cold snap. When Michael's son, Robert Herrera, who oversees La Fiesta, opened the doors the next morning, he found the place flooded. He thought the cleanup would be quick, but as workers surveyed the damage, they discovered asbestos — a souvenir of the building's initial incarnation as a 1950s Safeway.

So what would have been a mop-up project became a major remediation. Robert initially estimated La Fiesta could be closed for a month, but repairs stretched to ten weeks.

Now, though, the work is done, and La Fiesta will reopen its doors on Friday, March 30 — albeit softly, as the kitchen gets back up to speed. Because even a place with great, hot green chile can't fight off a cold snap.

La Fiesta, 2340 Champa Street, reopening 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, March 30. 
