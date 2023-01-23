Support Us

One of Denver's Best Sandwich Shops Has Reopened in a New Location

January 23, 2023 2:58PM

Las Tortas has moved into the Cityset complex in Glendale.
For years, Las Tortas has served fully loaded Mexican sandwiches from a small spot on Leetsdale Avenue. But a few months after landing on our list of the best sandwich shops in Denver last July, it closed its doors to prepare for a move into a new home nearby.

Now Las Tortas, which also has locations in Thornton and Greeley, is back. On January 20, it debuted in its new home, at 682 South Colorado Boulevard in the CitySet complex. The new space is larger and more open, offering plenty of seating for hungry guests who want to dig into the eatery's large selection of tortas, which it serves from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
The Norteña is a customer favorite at Las Tortas.
In the mornings, you can get options such as ham and cheese on the soft rolls. The traditional torta menu includes nearly twenty varieties to choose from, including the popular Norteña, with carne asada, breaded steak and cheese. All of the standard torta options come fully loaded with mayo, avocado, tomato, lettuce and beans.

But the real highlight is another type of torta, one that requires a fork and knife to eat: the torta ahogada. It's one of three varieties of smothered tortas on the menu and comes packed with juicy, flavorful carnitas. The whole sandwich is ladled with a spicy chile and tomato sauce for a meal that's reminiscent of a soup and sandwich in one gloriously messy package.

While the shiny new space has a fresher feel than the OG Las Tortas, the sandwiches themselves are unchanged, and we wouldn't want it any other way. 
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
