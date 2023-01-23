One of Denver's Best Sandwich Shops Has Reopened in a New Location

For years, Las Tortas has served fully loaded Mexican sandwiches from a small spot on Leetsdale Avenue. But a few months after landing on our list of the best sandwich shops in Denver last July, it closed its doors to prepare for a move into a new home nearby.
Now Las Tortas, which also has locations in Thornton and Greeley, is back. On January 20, it debuted in its new home, at 682 South Colorado Boulevard in the CitySet complex. The new space is larger and more open, offering plenty of seating for hungry guests who want to dig into the eatery's large selection of tortas, which it serves from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
But the real highlight is another type of torta, one that requires a fork and knife to eat: the torta ahogada. It's one of three varieties of smothered tortas on the menu and comes packed with juicy, flavorful carnitas. The whole sandwich is ladled with a spicy chile and tomato sauce for a meal that's reminiscent of a soup and sandwich in one gloriously messy package.
While the shiny new space has a fresher feel than the OG Las Tortas, the sandwiches themselves are unchanged, and we wouldn't want it any other way.