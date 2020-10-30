 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Recommended For You

4
| Open and Shut Cases |

Gozo Space Reopens Tonight as Lime American Cantina

Mark Antonation | October 30, 2020 | 11:54am
Lime's new bar glows green in the former home of Gozo.
Lime's new bar glows green in the former home of Gozo.
Courtesy of Lime
AA

Curt Sims and Pam Savage Sims purchased Gozo, at 30 South Broadway, from its original owners back in 2017. They had a good run with the Mediterranean-themed, wood-fired eatery, but closed it in July because of difficulties keeping the place open during the pandemic. But Curt Sims hinted at the time that he wasn't completely done with the location, and tonight (Friday, October 30), he's revealing the change.

Sims has converted Gozo to another location of Lime American Cantina, the Mexican eatery that he and his wife founded in a subterranean space in Larimer Square in 2002. Lime closed there in 2013, but that same year, they opened a new location at the Denver Pavilions. The Lime brand has expanded and contracted over the years, showing up in Greenwood Village and on East Sixth Avenue, and even making its way into the mountains with a Winter Park outpost, which is still open.

Inside the new Lime.
Inside the new Lime.
Courtesy of Lime

Related Stories

Sims says the impetus behind changing the concept from Gozo to Lime was that labor costs are lower with Lime than with the more upscale Gozo. "It's a slightly different concept, but we like the energy it brings to the neighborhood," he adds.

The decor has changed to fit the cantina theme, with a new mural in the dining room, darker colors and the familiar lime-green neon glow behind the bar. One thing that hasn't changed is the wood-burning oven. Sims notes that many of the meats on Lime's menus will be cooked in that oven, adding an additional layer of flavor. But otherwise the food and drink roster won't be much different from the restaurant's other locations.

The "Lime Salute" is also making a comeback; it's a complimentary round of tequila shots served in hollowed-out lime halves. Other customer favorites include the Scorpions (shrimp jalapeño poppers in a crunchy wrapper), the sweet-corn tamales and the panko-crusted rellenos.

Lime is now open for happy hour and dinner beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and for dinner beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Sims has plans to add brunch at some point next month. Visit Lime's website or call 720-638-1462 for more details.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.