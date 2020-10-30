Gozo Space Reopens Tonight as Lime American Cantina

Curt Sims and Pam Savage Sims purchased Gozo, at 30 South Broadway, from its original owners back in 2017. They had a good run with the Mediterranean-themed, wood-fired eatery, but closed it in July because of difficulties keeping the place open during the pandemic. But Curt Sims hinted at the time that he wasn't completely done with the location, and tonight (Friday, October 30), he's revealing the change.

Sims has converted Gozo to another location of Lime American Cantina, the Mexican eatery that he and his wife founded in a subterranean space in Larimer Square in 2002. Lime closed there in 2013, but that same year, they opened a new location at the Denver Pavilions. The Lime brand has expanded and contracted over the years, showing up in Greenwood Village and on East Sixth Avenue, and even making its way into the mountains with a Winter Park outpost, which is still open.

Inside the new Lime. Courtesy of Lime

Sims says the impetus behind changing the concept from Gozo to Lime was that labor costs are lower with Lime than with the more upscale Gozo. "It's a slightly different concept, but we like the energy it brings to the neighborhood," he adds.

The decor has changed to fit the cantina theme, with a new mural in the dining room, darker colors and the familiar lime-green neon glow behind the bar. One thing that hasn't changed is the wood-burning oven. Sims notes that many of the meats on Lime's menus will be cooked in that oven, adding an additional layer of flavor. But otherwise the food and drink roster won't be much different from the restaurant's other locations.

The "Lime Salute" is also making a comeback; it's a complimentary round of tequila shots served in hollowed-out lime halves. Other customer favorites include the Scorpions (shrimp jalapeño poppers in a crunchy wrapper), the sweet-corn tamales and the panko-crusted rellenos.

Lime is now open for happy hour and dinner beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and for dinner beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Sims has plans to add brunch at some point next month. Visit Lime's website or call 720-638-1462 for more details.