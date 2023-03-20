Little Bodega Opens in Five Points With Grocery Staples and Sandwich Counter

Little Bodega, at 613 22nd Street, is hard to miss with its colorful sign, vibrant orange door and huge window that gives passersby a peek at all the goodies inside. The small shop opened in Five Points on March 16 after months of planning.
The new store has a smattering of everything you need in a corner store. There are household items like toilet paper and toothpaste, healthier snacks like Clif Bars and quinoa chips, and candy galore, drinks, ice cream, canned goods and instant soups.
There's also a sandwich counter, serving options like the Situation (classic Italian), the Prius (avocado, cheese, microgreens, hummus and veggies) and Pigs at a Spa (ham, Swiss, cucumbers and microgreens).
She adds that she’s most proud of the products from local vendors that are scattered throughout the shop. In the fridge are 32-ounce kombuchas by 3rd Bird Kombucha, a company based in Park Hill. The freezer section includes sweet and savory pies by Denver’s Mile High Pie Co. as well as pints from Little Man Ice Cream, “which people are freaking out about,” Butler notes.
There are also crackers from Boulder-based Full Stop. Bakery, coffee from Queen City and a lime and mint elixir from Hazlo that's great for cocktails and mocktails.
To round out the bodega vibe, shoppers will also find an ATM, lottery tickets for sale and a stock of tall Catholic saint candles. Newspapers will be available soon, as well.
After months of planning, Butler is relieved to be open, and the neighborhood has been reaching out on social media. “It feels surreal,” she concludes. “I want people to feel welcome, that they could be friends with anyone that works here.”
Little Bodega is located at 613 22nd Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit littlebodegadenver.com or follow the store on Instagram and Facebook.