Little Bodega Opens in Five Points With Grocery Staples and Sandwich Counter

March 20, 2023 9:25AM

Little Bodega is open in Five Points after months of planning.
Little Bodega, at 613 22nd Street, is hard to miss with its colorful sign, vibrant orange door and huge window that gives passersby a peek at all the goodies inside. The small shop opened in Five Points on March 16 after months of planning.

The new store has a smattering of everything you need in a corner store. There are household items like toilet paper and toothpaste, healthier snacks like Clif Bars and quinoa chips, and candy galore, drinks, ice cream, canned goods and instant soups.

There's also a sandwich counter, serving options like the Situation (classic Italian), the Prius (avocado, cheese, microgreens, hummus and veggies) and Pigs at a Spa (ham, Swiss, cucumbers and microgreens).
Little Bodega's sandwich menu includes a veg option and classic sammies.
The shelves are well stocked but generously spaced so that there's room to add items as customers request them. “My plan is to listen to the neighborhood,” says owner Natasha Butler.

She adds that she’s most proud of the products from local vendors that are scattered throughout the shop. In the fridge are 32-ounce kombuchas by 3rd Bird Kombucha, a company based in Park Hill. The freezer section includes sweet and savory pies by Denver’s Mile High Pie Co. as well as pints from Little Man Ice Cream, “which people are freaking out about,” Butler notes.

There are also crackers from Boulder-based Full Stop. Bakery, coffee from Queen City and a lime and mint elixir from Hazlo that's great for cocktails and mocktails.
Little Bodega's offerings include household items, soups, canned goods, snacks and more, including a sandwich counter.
Butler was inspired to open Little Bodega by her time living in New York City and the local spot she’d visit regularly. After moving to Denver, she was surprised that the city was low on small community stores, so she decided to open her own.

To round out the bodega vibe, shoppers will also find an ATM, lottery tickets for sale and a stock of tall Catholic saint candles. Newspapers will be available soon, as well.

After months of planning, Butler is relieved to be open, and the neighborhood has been reaching out on social media. “It feels surreal,” she concludes. “I want people to feel welcome, that they could be friends with anyone that works here.”

Little Bodega is located at 613 22nd Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit littlebodegadenver.com or follow the store on Instagram and Facebook.
