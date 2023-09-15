Local Eateries Compete in Denver’s First Vegan Chef Challenge

“People want something different, something new,” says Victor Flores, community outreach specialist at Vegan Outreach, a nonprofit organization that will host Denver’s first Vegan Chef Challenge from September 15 to October 15. During the event, local food establishments, including brick-and-mortar restaurants, food trucks and bakeries, will release new plant-based menu items that can win various categories via votes from patrons.
“The challenge showcases a lot of local talent,” comments Flores, who emphasizes that the event is not exclusive to vegans or vegan restaurants. “We're trying to normalize the concept of plant-based eating. You don't have to be a vegan to eat vegan food.”
“We have seen a steady increase in the popularity of vegan food over the years, but perhaps more exciting, we have a lot more flexitarian guests who don't strictly eat vegan or vegetarian but still enjoy our food,” says Kyle Luce, executive chef at Vital Root.
The eatery, which is part of the 100 percent employee-owned Edible Beats restaurant group, will participate in the challenge. It plans to showcase a few dishes throughout the month-long competition, highlighting seasonal ingredients, classic menu items and some new ideas.
Luce adds, “Vital Root is always looking to get more people excited about craveable vegan food that doesn't fit into the outdated stereotype of bland health food.”
Indian restaurant Spice Room is another Vegan Chef Challenge participant that doesn’t shy away from flavor. For the event, it will feature durian curry, karela (bitter melon) curry, Ladies Finger curry made with okra, and a potato salad with green peas.
100 restaurants we can’t live without, will also spotlight several vegan dishes, including its jollof rice, a hearty blend of rice and vegetables slow-cooked in a tomato stew rich in spices, ginger and onion. “It's a symphony of flavors and textures that captures the essence of West African cuisine,” says Sylvester Osei-fordwuo, who co-owns the eatery with his wife, Theodora.
Osei-fordwuo adds, “We’ve witnessed a notable increase in [our] number of vegan patrons. The trend reflects a growing awareness, and we are thrilled to be a part of this culinary movement.”
“I think some people hear vegan and they think Los Angeles, Chicago or New York. They don't think that we have those options here in the southwest,” comments Flores, who’s simultaneously spearheading Vegan Chef Challenges in Tulsa and Dallas.
He selected Denver for its booming dining scene, and notes that many locals have reached out to suggest eateries as potential participants. Culinary businesses can sign up to join the challenge at any time, though late-comers will not be included in the printed marketing materials such as tabletop signs.
Flores says that those signs will feature a QR code that patrons can scan to learn more about the Vegan Chef Challenge and veganism as a whole. Vegan Outreach also offers educational content via its free Ten Weeks to Vegan program, which is available in over fifty countries.
“We could tell people all day, ‘Hey, you should go vegan because of this, this and that.’ But at the end of the day, if they don't know what to cook or what to buy, that's a key piece to keep people going, right? So that's what the Ten Weeks program does. It keeps you going," Flores adds, noting that region and country-specific Facebook groups are also available to supplement learning and provide support.
Flores hopes that Denver Vegan Chef Challenge will also make veganism more accessible, boosting business at local establishments and encouraging them to keep their plant-based items on the menu after October 15. “A lot of people eating vegan options aren't necessarily vegan. They just want something new. If these restaurants add more options, I think it's just a win-win for everybody.”
For more information on the Denver Vegan Chef Challenge, including a full list of participating restaurants, visit veganchefchallenge.org.