 With Benny's Still Closed, Logan Street Becoming Mexican Concept | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Breaking: Logan Street Restaurant's New Mexican Concept Aims to Fill Hole Left by Benny's

The group behind Angelo's and Carboy Winery is replacing Logan Street with Pancho Poncho this month.
June 5, 2024
Logan Street will close on June 16 and Pancho Poncho will debut just three days later.
Logan Street will close on June 16 and Pancho Poncho will debut just three days later. Molly Martin

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our spring campaign, and we have until June 7 to raise $12,000. This money directly supports the journalism Westword produces and helps keep our work freely accessible for all, because not everyone can afford to pay for news. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

$0
$12,000
$5,000
Share this:
"Logan Street suffered from an identity crisis from day one," admits Steve Kingsbury, director of operations for the group that owns the eatery at 400 East Seventh Avenue and also operates Carboy Winery, which has a taproom connected to the Logan Street space. (The group also owns two locations of Angelo’s Taverna, one with another Carboy Winery.)

"[Logan Street] was also a victim of circumstance. It opened at the end of 2019 and didn't really have a chance to immerse itself in the neighborhood before the pandemic shut down indoor dining," he adds. "Then, after the pandemic, people were excited to get back to what they knew and missed."

So the team began discussing the idea of swapping out the current concept for something new, and landed on Pancho Poncho, a Mexican concept that will debut on June 19, just three days after Logan Street is set to close on June 16.

While a Mexican restaurant connected to a winery may seem like an odd choice, there was one big driving force for the choice: the loss of nearby Benny's, the beloved neighborhood Mexican restaurant at 301 East Seventh Avenue that has not reopened since the pandemic. "I grew up in Denver and remember Benny's well," says Kingsbury. "I have such fond memories of it. I just loved it."
blue door in a red entryway
Benny's closed in March 2020 and has not reopened since.
Westword
As did many other fans. In 2022, Benny's fans got a hint of hope when a Facebook post announced that Benny's would indeed reopen. But there have been no updates since (the location did get cited by the city for unpermitted work last month); according to Kingsbury, his group has been in touch with the family of Benny's owner Benny Armas and was "led to believe that concept is not coming back." Now the group is hoping to fill that hole.

Plus, Kingsbury adds, Craig Jones, one of the owners of the Carboy/Angelo's group, "always wanted to open a Mexican restaurant" — and had long wanted it to include the name Pancho as a nod to one of his childhood friends.

The biggest challenge has been trying to figure out how to "bridge that gap" between Pancho Poncho and the attached Carboy Winery, Kingsbury notes, adding that the team "nailed it. They knocked it out of the park."

Bar manager Max Smith "has a really creative mind," Kingsbury says, and has found a way to "bring cohesion" between the two concepts with a cocktail lineup that includes options such as sangria and a wine-a-rita, both of which have been hits with diners who've tried them at Logan Street in recent weeks. Pancho Poncho will also offer traditional Mexican beverages made with agave spirits.

Logan Street's happy hour has been a hit, and Pancho Pancho will offer happy hour deals, too. "This one's even better," Kingsbury assures, adding that everything will be priced around $6 to $7.

The food side, though, "is my favorite part of all of this," he says. The group decided to offer its entire kitchen staff, from dishwashers to chefs, the chance to take ownership of creating the menu and, as part of that, to profit-share in the new venture.

"When we made the decision to let this menu be theirs, we knew we wanted to compensate them for that...and we've got a path for some to actually get an ownership stake in the future as well," Kingsbury explains.

The food menu, which was also inspired by what Benny's offered, will include such staples as burritos, enchiladas, tacos and molcajetes using recipes that "come from the minds and hearts of the guys and gals in the kitchen," many of which "go back generations in their families," Kingsbury notes. It will be the kind of cheesy Den-Mex fare that is popular in the Mile High, but with a real focus on fresh "salsas and marinades, and the quality of ingredients."

And yes, there will be green chile on the menu, too. "It is spectacular," Kingsbury says. "We went through about thirty different variations; everyone in the kitchen had their own version." Though it won't be listed on the menu, there will be vegetarian green chile available as well.

"I think the green chile and the queso blanco will be reason enough to come back time and again," Kingsbury concludes. "Closing Logan Street is bittersweet, but everybody is really excited."
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
Here's the Scoop on the Ten Best Ice Cream Shops in Denver

Lists

Here's the Scoop on the Ten Best Ice Cream Shops in Denver

By Molly Martin
The Best Pride Month Food &amp; Drink Specials

LGBTQ+

The Best Pride Month Food & Drink Specials

By Molly Martin
Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in May

Openings & Closings

Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in May

By Molly Martin
McGregor Square's Food Hall Milepost Zero Introduces Changes for Summer

Food & Drink News

McGregor Square's Food Hall Milepost Zero Introduces Changes for Summer

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation