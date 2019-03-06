The Latest LoHi Tally: Over 75 Restaurants and Bars

In 2013, when the LoHi Merchant Group tallied the number of restaurants in the hot area bordered by Speer, I-25, Federal Boulevard and West 38th Avenue, it counted an amazing 55 — up from 22 just six years before.

Now, six years after that 2013 tally (and a dozen years after the area was dubbed LoHi), Lower Highland is hotter than ever. Lu Stasko of the Stasko Agency counted more than 75 restaurants in the same area today, with more than half included on the new 2019 LoHi Restaurants Guide and Map. (Only the spots that participated in the joint marketing project make the map.)

Some of the places on the 2013 list are gone, including À Côté Bar, Central Bistro & Bar, Jay's Patio, Jezebel's, Laughing Latte, Mary Jane's Pizza, Patsy's Inn, Rosa Linda's Mexican Cafe and Z Cuisine.