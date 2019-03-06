 


Ash'Kara joined the LoHi lineup in December.EXPAND
Ash'Kara joined the LoHi lineup in December.
Danielle Lirette

The Latest LoHi Tally: Over 75 Restaurants and Bars

Patricia Calhoun | March 6, 2019 | 5:55am
In 2013, when the LoHi Merchant Group tallied the number of restaurants in the hot area bordered by Speer, I-25, Federal Boulevard and West 38th Avenue, it counted an amazing 55 — up from 22 just six years before.

Now, six years after that 2013 tally (and a dozen years after the area was dubbed LoHi), Lower Highland is hotter than ever. Lu Stasko of the Stasko Agency counted more than 75 restaurants in the same area today, with more than half included on the new 2019 LoHi Restaurants Guide and Map. (Only the spots that participated in the joint marketing project make the map.)

Some of the places on the 2013 list are gone, including À Côté Bar, Central Bistro & Bar, Jay's Patio, Jezebel's, Laughing Latte, Mary Jane's Pizza, Patsy's Inn, Rosa Linda's Mexican Cafe and Z Cuisine.

Among the new entries in the past six years: Acova (which replaced Patsy's), Ash'Kara (in the space that was once Rosa Linda's), Avanti, Bar Dough, El Five, Marcella's, Señor Bear and the Family Jones. Low Country Kitchen is there, too, though it closed suddenly last month; and Maine Shack is included, though it has yet to open at 1535 Central Street.

And there are still plenty more to come, including a second Cart-Driver, which is taking the place of À Côté/Z Cuisine. Stasko notes that Chicken Rebel, Restaurant Tonno and Mr. Lucky’s are all slated to open this year, too.

Welcome to the neighborhood.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

