Help Drink the Bar Dry at LoHi SteakBar Before It Closes on June 15

The Highland neighborhood was just beginning to emerge as a hot spot for dining out in Denver when the much-anticipated LoHi SteakBar made its debut at 3200 Tejon Street, in the former home of North Star Brewing. Now, almost to the day it opened twelve years ago, the eatery is getting ready to shut its doors for good after service on June 15 — and it's offering half-off cocktails, wine and beer until then. "We welcome you to come say farewell and close this chapter with us," LoHi SteakBar wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news.
The affordable steakhouse that mixes upscale and casual vibes was originally opened by veteran chef and restaurateur Sean Kelly in partnership with Larimer Associates (now City Street Investors). Kelly came with a big reputation for delicious food; he helped open Barolo Grill in 1991, where he manned the kitchen before opening Aubergine Cafe in the space that is now Mizuna. When Kelly left to take a job improving the food menus for the Little Pub Company's concepts in 2014, Bonanno Concepts alums Joe Pettenger and Taylor Drew took the reins.
The Instagram announcement notes that the two opted not to renew their lease.
City Street Investors still owns the building, but co-founder and principal Joe Vostrejs says the group has not yet made any decisions about the future of the space.
This news comes after a recent slew of closure announcements from restaurants, including one of Denver's longest-running restaurants, Bonnie Brae Tavern, which will shutter on June 25; the 41-year-old Annie's Cafe on Colfax, which will close June 26; and the eight-year-old Asbury Provisions near the University of Denver, whose last day will be June 30.