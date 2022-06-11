Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, June 4-10

June 11, 2022 5:16AM

Etc. Eatery, now closed, took over the former home of Palizo, and Restaurant Fourteen Seventy-Two before that, in August 2020.
Etc. Eatery, now closed, took over the former home of Palizo, and Restaurant Fourteen Seventy-Two before that, in August 2020. Courtesy of Etc. Eatery
Two new sushi spots and the restaurant inside the new Slate Denver hotel debuted this week, while just one spot shuttered — but the bigger news is the closings that are coming.

One of the oldest continuously operating restaurants in Denver will shut its doors for good on June 26. Bonnie Brae Tavern, which has been open since 1934, is set to become a three-story apartment complex following its sale to a developer. Annie's Cafe, which has been around for 41 years and in its current location on Colfax for fourteen of those, will shutter the next day, on June 26. Spice Room Neighborhood Indian Bistro is planning to open its second location in that space.

And though at just eight years old, Asbury Provisions hasn't been around nearly as long as Bonnie Brae or Annie's, the restaurant near the University of Denver will be missed when it closes on June 30 — particularly by Eagles fans who found a home there to watch games.

But at least customers at those restaurants have a little time to say goodbye. Etc. Eatery, which opened in the midst of the pandemic in August 2020, closed without warning. While its website says the shuttering is temporary, BusinessDen reported this week that it is permanent and that the space is up for lease.

Along with Teachers' Lounge, which we got a first look at this week, one sushi spot, Enso, debuted in the DTC, and another, Hwaro, opened near the 16th Street Mall. Hwaro is owned by restaurateur Jeff Lee, who sold four restaurants in California last year and moved to Denver with big plans. In the works from Lee is another Hwaro location in Wheat Ridge as well as two other Korean eateries, Korean BBQ Hwaro at 1441 Little Raven Street and Moonbongri near H Mart in Aurora.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
click to enlarge The bar at the new Teachers' Lounge in the Slate hotel. - LINNEA COVINGTON
The bar at the new Teachers' Lounge in the Slate hotel.
Linnea Covington

Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Enso Sushi & Grill, 8000 East Belleview Avenue
Hwaro Sushi, 2000 16th Street
Teachers' Lounge, 1250 Welton Street

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Etc. Eatery, 1472 South Pearl Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported. 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation