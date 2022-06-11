Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, June 4-10

One of the oldest continuously operating restaurants in Denver will shut its doors for good on June 26. Bonnie Brae Tavern, which has been open since 1934, is set to become a three-story apartment complex following its sale to a developer. Annie's Cafe, which has been around for 41 years and in its current location on Colfax for fourteen of those, will shutter the next day, on June 26. Spice Room Neighborhood Indian Bistro is planning to open its second location in that space.
And though at just eight years old, Asbury Provisions hasn't been around nearly as long as Bonnie Brae or Annie's, the restaurant near the University of Denver will be missed when it closes on June 30 — particularly by Eagles fans who found a home there to watch games.
But at least customers at those restaurants have a little time to say goodbye. Etc. Eatery, which opened in the midst of the pandemic in August 2020, closed without warning. While its website says the shuttering is temporary, BusinessDen reported this week that it is permanent and that the space is up for lease.
Along with Teachers' Lounge, which we got a first look at this week, one sushi spot, Enso, debuted in the DTC, and another, Hwaro, opened near the 16th Street Mall. Hwaro is owned by restaurateur Jeff Lee, who sold four restaurants in California last year and moved to Denver with big plans. In the works from Lee is another Hwaro location in Wheat Ridge as well as two other Korean eateries, Korean BBQ Hwaro at 1441 Little Raven Street and Moonbongri near H Mart in Aurora.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Right Cream has moved out of RiNo and will begin serving scoops and pints at Dairy Block this weekend.
- Ephemeral Taproom, which will host rotating guest breweries from outside the Denver area, is ready to make its debut on June 18.
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*
Enso Sushi & Grill, 8000 East Belleview Avenue
Hwaro Sushi, 2000 16th Street
Teachers' Lounge, 1250 Welton Street
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Etc. Eatery, 1472 South Pearl Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.