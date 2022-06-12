Reader: Sad to See Bonnie Brae Tavern Go, Sad to See Denver Being Replaced

An apartment complex will replace the Bonnie Brae, but it will never replace the memories that fans have been pouring out on the Westword Facebook post of the sad news. Says Bill:
So sad to see all of these Denver icons closing their doors. Many of the owners have been doing it for years, so that part is totally understandable. Nevertheless, it is still a bitter pill to swallow, knowing that some of our best memories will be just that. With the cutthroat environment in today’s restaurant industry, it is sadly just not sustainable any longer. Thanks for the great food, Bonnie Brae. I will miss you.Recalls Deb:
I grew up at this restaurant. They were like my second family. Carl, Sue, Mike, Hank and their families came to our wedding in 1971. My dad was part of the “end-of-the-bar" gang. I hate to see this closing, but I understand. I don’t think these bars are supported as they were years ago.Adds Shannon
Super sad. My parents hung out there in the 80s. I hate what Denver is becoming.Counters Blais:
Note how long they were around. Restaurants, like anything else, have a shelf-life. Go eat at the good ones while they are still around. This was pre-ordained since the demolition permission was granted. The family gets a payout for generations of hard work and Denver will move on.Offers Dana:
So many childhood and adult memories. Sad to see it go. Sad to see Denver being replaced.Replies Kevin:
Change is sad. And inevitable.Offers Chris:
Colorado is losing its soul and heart. Soon the reason why people are moving here will be dead and replaced by — you guessed it — more apartments by slum lords. These corporations don't realize all they are doing is destroying history for a quick buck and a later eyesore abandoned complex, like what happened in Detroit. Congratulations, Colorado, for selling your soul for more garbage buildings that will be abandoned in under twenty years.Concludes Craig:
"Welcome to Condorado!" What do you think of the closing of the Bonnie Brae Tavern? The changes around Denver?