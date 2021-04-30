Lucile's Is Back in Littleton After Five-Month Absence

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Lucile’s Creole Cafe in Littleton is back. As the most recent addition to the lineup of Southern breakfast and lunch eateries that have become a Colorado institution, Lucile’s is ready to swing the rustic doors open on the South Platte River and welcome old, new and always-loyal customers.

The original Lucile's opened in 1980 in Boulder under founder Lucile Richards and her son, Fletcher Richards. Since then, they’ve expanded their restaurants throughout the Front Range, treating customers to their Creole-themed menu.

The Littleton Lucile’s originally opened in 2010 at 2852 West Bowles Avenue, but in November 2020, the eatery closed its doors. Brian Heilman, who ran the Littleton location, explains that the closing was because the lease ended and was not renewed by the landlord. He says that after a decade of serving breakfast and lunch — along with special events like crawfish boils and disco dancing pits — the team was heartbroken to close.

But after months of effort, Heilman and the Lucile's team worked out a new lease and are now reopening at the same location. The restaurant will be welcoming customers beginning Monday, May 3, 2021.

Beignets are back in Llittleton! Courtesy of Lucille's Creole Cafe

After months of getting ready to reopen, Lucile’s is fully prepared for the potential fluctuations of the pandemic. Heilman says that health and safety have been at the forefront of the planning, and the team is ready to deal with capacity restrictions and other state and local rules for the benefit of customers — who often wait more than an hour for a table on weekend mornings. With its large, open dining rooms, the Littleton location offers plenty of space to serve customers, and there will also be outdoor seating available. Heilman adds that curbside pick-up will also be an option for customers looking to enjoy a meal at home.

The Littleton Lucile's, resembling a plantation-style home, sits on the bank of the South Platte River, offering an elegant, country ambiance to heighten the bayou experience. From restaurant to restaurant, Lucile’s menu stays essentially the same, but each location has its own specialties. From poached eggs served in fried eggplant to Cuban OJ (made with a hint of rum and banana liqueur), Lucile's offers a balance of traditional brunch fare and Southern cooking with modern twists — and plenty of breakfast-friendly cocktails.

“After beignets, biscuits and an entree, I always imagine customers will stay on the couch for the rest of the day,” Heilman explains, adding that sending folks home feeling safe and full is his goal. “Thanks to all the great customers we’ve had over the past ten years at this location. We appreciate them supporting us through the difficult last year and welcome them back."

Lucile’s Creole Cafe is located at 2852 West Bowles Avenue and will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday beginning Monday, May 3. Call 720-465-9908 or visit the restaurant's website for details.

