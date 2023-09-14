 Bellota at the Source in Denver Closes, but Its Boulder Location Is Still Open | Westword
Bellota Is Out at the Source but Will Remain Open in Boulder

The Mexican concept replaced Acorn in 2020 and added its second outpost last year.
September 14, 2023
Half Eaten Cookie Hospitality transformed Acorn into Bellota in 2020.
Half Eaten Cookie Hospitality transformed Acorn into Bellota in 2020. Molly Martin
The Half Eaten Cookie Hospitality group had a couple of big wins this week. Two of its eateries, Oak at Fourteenth in Boulder and Smok, which is located inside the Source Hotel in Denver, landed on the Michelin Guide's list of recommended restaurants in Colorado.

But its other eatery at the Source, Bellota, has shut its doors. "It was not a decision that was made lightly, but we are making our exit so that we can look toward our next chapter," says the group's founder, Bryan Dayton. "We are very grateful for all the support we've been given by our team and our guests over the last two and a half years."

For seven years, the space at 3550 Brighton Boulevard had been Acorn, an offshoot of Oak at Fourteenth. But in September 2020, the group made the decision to close it for good. At the time, Dayton said in a statement, "The uncertainty this pandemic brings has forced us into making incredibly difficult decisions. ... We will be taking the next six to eight weeks to re-evaluate and re-conceptualize."
Danielle Lirette
Bellota, Spanish for "acorn," was the result. It opened in late October 2020 with a menu inspired by the cuisine of northern Mexico. Its executive chef, Manny Barella, gained accolades of his own — he was named a semifinalist in the Emerging Chef category of the 2022 James Beard Awards and was one of StarChefs's Rising Star award winners that same year.

In June of 2022, Bellota added a second location in Boulder, at 4580 Broadway. But four months later, Barella made the decision to leave the group. He's now the culinary director for Camp Pickle, a new pickleball eatertainment concept from Punch Bowl Social founder Robert Thompson, which is planning to open locations in Centennial and Globeville.  And now the restaurant Barella helmed is gone, too.

"The good news is, the Bellota outpost in Boulder is doing great and will continue to operate as usual," Dayton says. So if you got hooked on items like Bellota's buttery shrimp tacos, you can still get a fix — just not in Denver. 
Michelin Awards Its First Stars in Colorado

Seven Takeaways From Colorado's First Michelin Guide Ceremony

Capitol Hill Bar 3 Kilts Tavern Is Closing on September 17

Yardbird's Sprawling RiNo Location Serves Delicious — but Expensive — Southern Fare

