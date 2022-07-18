Taste Test: Does This New Mushroom Root Alternative Meat Taste Like Chicken?

Impossible and Beyond burger patties are everywhere these days, dominating the alternative-meats market on restaurant menus. But now there's another contender from a Colorado company: Meati Foods.
Since the company was founded in 2017, it had sold its plant-based protein made from mushroom root to consumers only on its website. This month, though, its reach is expanding: The Eat Meati line, which includes a crispy cutlet, classic cutlet and classic steak, is now available at three Sprouts locations (3555 North Central Park Boulevard, 2525 Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder, and 3725 Kipling Street in Wheat Ridge), with plans to expand to all Sprouts outposts by the end of 2022.
Eat Meati is also now on the menu at all Birdcall locations as a meat alternative for sandwiches and salads, which is where I went to give the crispy cutlet a taste test.
Meati was MIA on the menu when I pulled up, but I attempted to order it anyway. "Can I get two original sandwiches, but one with a Meati patty," I said, immediately realizing how weird (and potentially confusing) that sounded. And indeed, confusion ensued.
Birdcall has also added a sandwich called Meati to its menu — that one comes with the Eat Meati cutlet, Asian slaw, sweet chili vinaigrette, sriracha aioli and crispy wonton strips. As I pulled away from the menu board, I realized (too late) that the employee had rung me up for one of those (priced at $9.95) instead of the original ($6.95) with an Eat Meati cutlet subbed for the chicken (a $3.50 up-charge).
When I got to the window, I tried to clarify, only causing more confusion. Ultimately, I ended up with two original sandwiches, both with chicken, and one Meati sandwich...also made with chicken.
Mission incomplete.
Instead of returning to the drive-thru, I decided to place an online order for curbside pickup, which proved to be far simpler and guaranteed that my order was correct — although no one ever did come out to deliver it to my car. After following the text prompt to reply with my curbside parking space number and waiting for almost ten minutes, I found my (correctly made) sandwich in a cubby inside with no staff in sight.
When I sliced the sandwich in half, though, I was surprised by how much it did indeed resemble chicken — at least the kind of processed chicken used in those cling-wrapped chicken sandwiches they seemed to serve at every high school in the early 2000s.
The first thing I noticed after I bit into the Eat Meati patty was how juicy it was — even juicier than the actual chicken. It was also well-seasoned, though it could have been a bit crispier. Overall, though, both the flavor and the texture were pretty enjoyable. I was impressed — and pleasantly surprised. In fact, if someone handed me that sandwich and told me it was one of those school-lunch chicken patties, I wouldn't question it.
The verdict: Meati, or at least its crispy cutlet, is an impressive meat alternative. It was satisfying and flavorful, and the company's ability to grow mushroom root naturally and efficiently only adds to its appeal. According to its website, Meati can grow the mushroom root equivalent of the meat of one steer in three days. This fall, it will expand its production capabilities at its new "Mega Ranch," where it will reportedly be able to produce more than 45 million pounds annually.
So if you're vegetarian or vegan — or just looking to eat more plant-based foods — give Meati's products a try. Just be patient — and very, very clear — if you're trying to order it at a Birdcall right now.