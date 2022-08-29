Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Coffee

MeCo Coffee Collective Takes Over Precision Pours in Louisville

August 29, 2022 10:11AM

Shane Stinn (left) and Isaac Olson proudly announced the new location in July; it opened August 1.
Shane Stinn (left) and Isaac Olson proudly announced the new location in July; it opened August 1. MeCo Coffee
Less than a year after opening a coffee shop in Longmont, MeCo Coffee Collective owners Isaac Olson and Shane Stinn are operating a second location in the former Precision Pours at 1030 East South Boulder Road in Louisville — an addition that wasn't planned.

Olson, who hails from Maine (ME), and his partner in life and business, Stinn, who hails from Colorado (CO), created MeCo Coffee Collective from their years of experience in the service industry, and aptly named it for their two home states. However, it wasn’t always in the plans to own a coffee shop; first, the two opened a food truck that served homemade pasta and paninis.

“We were really starting to ramp up and COVID shut everything down," recalls Olson. "With the remainder of the world, we had to figure out what the heck was going on. It was disappointing — we put our hearts and energy and a lot of soul into the food truck piece, but we dissolved that because we parked at other locations that were now closed due to COVID."

Instead, the duo focused on another project, their wholesale business Cheesy Bits crackers, and Olson eventually went back to serving at a local restaurant to make it through. Though COVID took its toll, Stinn and Olson rebounded with MeCo, which opened in Longmont at 627 Main Street last September.

Helping is in their nature; the two met more than five years ago when they worked for Sample Supports, a nonprofit that assists people with developmental disabilities. So, when it came to opening their own business, Stinn and Olson wanted to use it as a way to help others. The coffee shop provides space for different local Colorado artists, crafts-people and entrepreneurs to sell their wares; the Longmont location has 46 different vendors. "We knew how difficult it was to start a business and get one going, so we keep ourselves available to help other businesses," says Olson. To date, they’ve helped six other individuals start new ventures.
click to enlarge
Precision Pours, which is now MeCo Coffee Collection, is just 435 square feet.
Brice Young
One morning, Olson saw a Facebook post that said something like, "'Small coffee shop for sublease, $1200, please contact with interest.' It was very vague and desperate," Olson recalls. The post was written by Brice Young, the owner of Precision Pours, which had been open in Louisville for nine years and stepped up to help the community following the Boulder County fires that broke out on December 30. Young's family had recently suffered a loss, which prompted them to return to their hometown of Kansas City rather suddenly, leaving them in need of a way out of their lease.

Though Olson didn't know Young, he saw that they had mutual friends and reached out. That same day, the Youngs accepted Olson and Stinn's offer. “We had an opportunity to help this family get out of a sticky situation, and it’s always been part of our mission to be as community-oriented as we can,” says Olson.

The original plan was to oversee Precision Pours as general managers for ten months before taking over and rebranding as MeCo. But, due to unforeseen circumstances, ten months became just twenty days. On Sunday, July 31, Precision Pours closed and at 8 a.m. on August 1, MeCo opened for business.

Because of the quick turnaround, all they've been able to do so far is paint their logo on the wall. "We didn’t have any capability or rights to change anything until we had full ownership," says Olson. "Part of the downside of not having the ten months of prep meant that we had limited time to be able to do anything to the space as of right now. ... Our overall main goal, hopefully this winter or moving forward closer to next spring, is to do a complete revamp of the facility."
Pastries are on the menu at MeCo Louisville.
MeCo Coffee Collective/Instagram
While the original MeCo churns out what Olson describes as "granny-style" baking — quick breads, apple crumble, coffee cake, muffins, cookies and scones, the Louisville location is equipped with a laminator and sheeter for French-style baking, like croissants and morning buns. Because the new shop is tiny — just 435 square feet — Stinn and Olson eventually want to move all of the baking to Longmont and redesign the space to allow for indoor seating and retail. Both MeCo source beans from Nimbus, a small batch, fair trade and ethically sourced local roaster.

"We're a bit piece-mealed at the moment, but we are inviting Louisville and Longmont come watch us change and grow and grow with us," Olson concludes.

MeCo Coffee Collective Longmont is located at 627 Main Street and is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. MeCo Louisville is located at 1030 East South Boulder Road and is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. For more information, visit mecolongmont.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Danielle Krolewicz likes a good cup of coffee, a good book and a good deal — not necessarily in that order.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation