Precision Pours in Louisville Is Pouring Love Into Its Hurting Community

January 11, 2022 10:53AM

Precision Pours is just 360 square feet.
At the onset of the pandemic and over the year that followed, Precision Pours, at 1030 East South Boulder Road in Louisville, found itself relying on the support of its community to make it through. Now the mom-and-pop shop is turning the tables and offering support to neighbors who recently lost their homes to the Boulder County fires.

Brice Young owns and operates the shop with his wife, Amy Newman. The two have been partners in life for thirteen years and in business for seven, slowly expanding from a mobile coffee bar to a 360-square-foot cafe with a micro bakery — and adding four children to the mix along the way.

When Young dropped out of medical school in 2012, he didn’t intend to open a coffee shop. The Boulder native was living in Kansas City at the time and found it difficult to get work in a hospital without a degree. Because he had an entrepreneurial spirit and experience in coffee, he figured he had enough knowledge to open his own shop. So when he moved back to Boulder, he did just that.

Like so many small-business owners, Young and Newman were forced to pivot when the pandemic hit in March 2020. Newman's pandemic baking hobby brought fresh bread to the coffee shop, while Young tapped into his science-geared mind to master pastries in unique flavors, like ube croissants, cruffins, and white chocolate and pink peppercorn brioche. Precision Pours even won a write-in award for Best Bakery in the Boulder Weekly's Best of Boulder East County 2021. Options change daily, and because the couple can only make as much as their small oven can hold — about fifty to seventy pastries a day — quantities are limited and often sell out.
Sourdough bread from Precision Pours.
“In the beginning of the pandemic, we lost 40 percent of our customer base,” recalls Young, “But we eventually saw a revitalization of new customers coming through to support us. Now, with the events that happened last week, we’re supporting them more than ever.”

400 homes within a mile of Precision Pours' downtown Louisville location were lost. Young's home is just two miles away, which made for a nerve-racking night on December 30. “I was worrying about the shop with every gust of wind. It was always in the back of my head that it could burn down,” he says.

Although the family's home and the shop survived, many of their neighbors lost their homes and businesses. Because of the close proximity and the direct hit to their community, Young and Newman decided to offer up their second home — the shop — as a place to rest and recharge.

In addition to providing those affected by the fires a free coffee or homemade pastry during their visit, they’ve been utilizing the Precision Pours Instagram account to alert followers of resources available for victims and to promote fundraisers for those in need. “We’re really trying to step up to bat, give them some sort of normalcy,” Young notes.

The couple set aside a modest budget for the program that, just over a week later, is almost depleted. Through the generosity of several monetary donations from community members and a bulk coffee donation from Purple Door, they've been able to extend it for now. Precision Pours is also accepting donations through Venmo (@precisionpours). However, Young is starting to notice a concerning trickle-down effect: With 5 to 10 percent of Precision Pours' customer base displaced, the business has taken a noticeable hit.


The husband-and-wife team are still plugging away, but Young worries about the future of their small shop. Currently, hours are limited; the shop has been closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays since the beginning of the pandemic for cleaning purposes. Every other day of the week, you can find Young and Newman slinging coffee and pastries from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. while trying to bring a sense of community to the place they call home.
Danielle Krolewicz likes a good cup of coffee, a good book and a good deal — not necessarily in that order.

