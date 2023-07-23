Reader: The Mercury Cafe Can Again Be the Heart and Soul of the City

Newman and his partners bought the Merc in June 2021, when legendary founder Marilyn Megenity was ready to retire; now the longtime chef will do the same at the end of the month, which has brought about some of the changes that concern employees. But even those leading the unionizing effort say, "We believe in the spirit and the heart and the future of this place."
So do many longtime patrons, and in their comments on the Westword Facebook and Instagram pages, they have plenty to say about this latest Mercury Cafe chapter. Says Damsel:
As someone who grew up going to the Merc I'm so so sad to hear this. If the Merc folds, Denver loses yet another amazing original place to hang out and do non-sports, non-beer-related stuff.Adds Tricia:
Denver cannot afford to lose the Mercury. Under Marilyn, It was the heart and soul of the city, and can be again.Notes Glenn:
Not a time of great leverage to unionize. Be surprised if this doesn't spark the full layoff of waitstaff and a regroup for the owners — or worse, a full closure and regroup.Adds Jay:
The owners are operating at a loss every month. How do you think you're going to get $21 an hour and health insurance?
Remembers reevesbot:
That was a great place to see punk shows back in the day!Recalls dominica81:
Used to swing dance there in high school. I remember almost stepping on a needle in the road outside. Ah, memories.Suggests dtjennybee:
Bring back music and poetry shows!!! Parking is terrible and the neighborhood is pretty sketchy these days, so you’re never going to make it as a coffee spot, but I’m always happy to bring a date for dinner (if there’s food) and always trying to bring people here for shows, but it’s mostly dance lessons these days. There have been several well-known poets that have come to Denver in the last year, but they’re not able to book the Merc anymore because of the dance lessons! Stick to your roots, Merc!!Concludes Ridge:
As a patron of the Mercury Cafe, I can tell you none of that staff is worth anything more than they get. My husband and i were having a lunch there; the server had no bra and a see-through white tank top dress — very unprofessional with a personality to match, and just very rude: "What do you want? Fine, I'll go get it..." The whole service was like that and she also brought up a tip. ... Funny thing is, if the staff even actually cared about this place and weren't money-hungry, servers would treat patrons with respect. Overall, the place would be in way better shape than it is.When were you last at the Mercury Cafe? What do you think should happen there? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]. And read our story about Casa Bonita's disgruntled workers here.
This article needs to be taken down and reinvestigated; the person doing it really did it half-assed and one-sided. Also, these smear articles ruin people's lives who are unaffiliated with this union.