Mercury Cafe Workers Say They Love the Place, So They're Trying to Unionize



"Communication there is like a trickle-down game of telephone," McGee says, noting that management didn't directly inform all employees of the changes that will accompany the chef's retirement. "Later that night, our general manager, Cassidy, was talking to Katie and told Katie directly they planned to get rid of the server positions and to spread people out amongst the bartenders, the barista and a host. But then she told Katie to start looking for new jobs on Indeed."



Mercury Cafe co-owner and proprietor Danny Newman was more straightforward In announcing Chef Jeff's imminent retirement to the public. "We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Chef Jeff for his outstanding contributions to The Mercury Cafe," Newman said in a release. "His artistry in the kitchen has brought joy and delight to countless individuals, and we wish him a fulfilling retirement.”



After he departs, Newman added, the Mercury will be looking for a "fresh culinary direction," and is inviting applications for this venture where "culinary talents can flourish, new flavors can be discovered, and innovate concepts can take flight."



And in the meantime, "we're in limbo right now," he admits, though he says he's already been talking to a few like-minded people who might be interested in taking over the kitchen.



The kitchen changes and a unionization effort are just the latest challenges for the Merc's new owners, who bought the place in 2021 so that Megenity could retire and know that her beloved venue could continue to serve the community. The Merc "brings in less money than it costs to operate," says Newman, "but we've got the hope to kind of keep pushing it forward."

click to enlarge Mercury Cafe employees and union members Katie Rayne, Anna McGee, Philip Tran, Sydney Cordova and Natalie Whit Anna McGee