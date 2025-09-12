 Moon Raccoon Opening Brick-and-Mortar Bakery in Sunnyside | Westword
Popular Farmers' Market Bakery Opening Brick-and-Mortar in Sunnyside

Founded during the pandemic, this queer- and woman-owned business is ready for its next big step.
September 12, 2025
Image: various pastries
Moon Raccoon makes a wide variety of pastries. Hard Knoch PR
When the pandemic hit, many people made career pivots. In the food world, there was a baking boom; some of those COVID-era cottage-bakery ventures later became full-on brick-and-mortars, like GetRight's in Wheat Ridge.

Now, it's Moon Raccoon's turn. Zoe Deutsch and Kate Lange's pandemic project was such a hit at local farmers' markets that the two needed more space to expand. "We've been working out of a commissary kitchen for three years, and we've outgrown the capacity of the ovens, and we want to extend our availability beyond farmers' markets," Deutsch told Westword in May, as the team launched an investment campaign through Honeycomb Credit to help fund the project.

At 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 13, Moon Raccoon Baking Company will open the doors to its new home at 2839 West 44th Avenue, in the same building where cocktail bar Semiprecious debuted earlier this year.
click to enlarge two people posing
Zoe Deutsch and Kate Lange are besties and business partners.
Hard Knoch PR
The first twenty people in line on opening day will get a tote full of treats, and anyone who visits on day one can enter to win free pastries for a year. On Sunday, September 14, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Bienvenidos Food Bank.

Moon Raccoon's lineup includes creative sweet and savory treats such as rye chocolate chip cookies, cruffins, Space Snickers, honey pecan monkey bread, Kouign-amann and sausage rolls filled with meat from another local, woman-owned business, Lottie’s.

The Moon Raccoon location will also be stocked with both fresh and dried handmade pasta from another pandemic startup-turned-farmers' market favorite, Sfoglina, which is using the bakery space for production. "We were always talking about having all the local grains under one roof," Deutsch notes — and now, that's a reality.

Moon Raccoon Baking Company is located at 2839 West 44th Avenue and will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday starting September 13. For more information, visit moonraccoonbakingcompany.com.
