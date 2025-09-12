Popular Farmers' Market Bakery Opening Brick-and-Mortar in Sunnyside

When the pandemic hit, many people made career pivots. In the food world, there was a baking boom; some of those COVID-era cottage-bakery ventures later became full-on brick-and-mortars, like GetRight's in Wheat Ridge.
Now, it's Moon Raccoon's turn. Zoe Deutsch and Kate Lange's pandemic project was such a hit at local farmers' markets that the two needed more space to expand. "We've been working out of a commissary kitchen for three years, and we've outgrown the capacity of the ovens, and we want to extend our availability beyond farmers' markets," Deutsch told Westword in May, as the team launched an investment campaign through Honeycomb Credit to help fund the project.
At 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 13, Moon Raccoon Baking Company will open the doors to its new home at 2839 West 44th Avenue, in the same building where cocktail bar Semiprecious debuted earlier this year.
Moon Raccoon's lineup includes creative sweet and savory treats such as rye chocolate chip cookies, cruffins, Space Snickers, honey pecan monkey bread, Kouign-amann and sausage rolls filled with meat from another local, woman-owned business, Lottie’s.
The Moon Raccoon location will also be stocked with both fresh and dried handmade pasta from another pandemic startup-turned-farmers' market favorite, Sfoglina, which is using the bakery space for production. "We were always talking about having all the local grains under one roof," Deutsch notes — and now, that's a reality.
Moon Raccoon Baking Company is located at 2839 West 44th Avenue and will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday starting September 13. For more information, visit moonraccoonbakingcompany.com.