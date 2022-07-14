First Look: Freedom Street Social Is Arvada's New, Kid-Friendly Food Hall

What:
Freedom Street Social
Where:
15177 Candelas Parkway, Arvada
When:
Open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday
For more info:
Visit freedomstreetsocial.com
click to enlarge What we saw:
Diners have eight options at Freedom Street Social.
Molly Martin
We spotted cows and horses on the way to the metro area's latest food hall, which is located in northwest Arvada — only a few minute from Superior if you take Indiana Street north. With no other food and drink options in the immediate vicinity save for a Wendy's and a Starbucks, this new collection of eight dining options is poised to be a huge draw for those who live in the neighborhood (and the employees at the SCL Health facility across the street).
While the packed house at the July 13 grand opening certainly bodes well for the future of Freedom Street Social, this food hall is a bit different from the ones that have been trending in Denver. Located in a King Soopers shopping center, it's not the sexiest design — but then, it's not supposed to be.
The food hall is more functional than hip, but still has enough character to avoid feeling like a mall food court. "People thought we were putting, like, a Sbarro, in here," partner Nick Costanza says. Instead, there's a mix of local talent and some thoughtful out-of-state additions.
click to enlarge
Cheesy tacos from Osito.
Molly Martin
Among the food options are Osito, the fast-casual iteration of Culinary Creative's Mr. Oso; Lea Jane's, which is dishing up huge fried chicken sandwiches; Balance Pan-Asian Grille, where you order via tablet for a quick, healthy option; Chicago deep-dish chain Giordano's; and Jeremiah's Italian ice — a big hit with the many children on hand for opening night.
"A kid-friendly food hall, if you will," Costanza says of the concept, which the partners are currently working on bringing to Chicago as well.
In the mornings, Pressed Coffee & Vinyl offers a caffeine fix, and recent StarChefs Rising Star award winner Tajahi Cooke's
the BKFST Club serves breakfast fare from a space that doubles as Chef Kitchen, a unique residency program
that will welcome a new guest chef every month. The program kicks off in August with North Carolina chef Tracy Rogers (you can book reservations for the three-course prix fixe menu, as well as Cooke's Supper Club, now on Tock
).
Not everything was smooth at the grand opening. The ordering system using QR codes on the tables needs some refining — the bar struggled to keep up with the slew of tickets and employees spent a lot of time wandering around , carrying trays and yelling names in search of the orders' owners. But those kinds of kinks are to be expected, and certainly didn't damper the spirited, celebratory vibes.
click to enlarge What surprised us:
There are homages to Costanza's grandmother throughout.
Molly Martin
The sweet story behind the name and many of the details. After Costanza's mother passed away when he was five, his grandmothers stepped in to help raise him. Freedom Street is the name of the street where his Italian grandmother lived in Costanza's hometown of Toledo, Ohio. He spent a lot of time there — and ate a lot of his grandmother's delicious food on Freedom Street.
The space has homages to her throughout, including wallpaper recreated from a print in her home and cocktails (created in partnership with the Culinary Creative team) named for her and the other partners' grandmothers.
click to enlarge
The bar at Freedom Street Social.
Molly Martin
click to enlarge
This is the first Jeremiah's location in Colorado.
Molly Martin
click to enlarge
Ordering is simple and efficient at Balance Pan-Asian Grille.
Molly Martin
click to enlarge
The hot chicken from Lea Jane's was a hit on opening night.
Molly Martin
click to enlarge
The space has plenty of seating options.
Molly Martin
click to enlarge
The upstairs lounge area offers a quieter escape.
Molly Martin
click to enlarge
Kids play in the outdoor area as a DJ plays at the grand opening.
Molly Martin
click to enlarge
This counter serves breakfast in the mornings and becomes the Chef Kitchen in the evenings.
Molly Martin