My Thai Cafe Opens on Federal to Complete the Golden Thai-Angle

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Three Thai restaurants have been in the works for more than a year in Jefferson Park and West Highland neighborhoods — and they're finally all open, creating a delicious triangle on and near Federal Boulevard. The three eateries are close enough to each other that you could hit them all on a walk, grabbing a soup, an appetizer and an entree along the way. They're all worth a visit, with recognizable curries and stir-fries as well as a few surprises thrown in. And they all have easy-to-use online ordering in case you'd rather get your Thai lunch or dinner to-go. Here's a quick guide so you know what to expect and which one to hit, depending on what you're in the mood for.

My Thai Cafe

2524 Federal Boulevard

720-598-6798

My Thai Cafe is the newest of three, taking over the former home of Jack-N-Grill (which was once part of a triangle of breakfast burrito purveyors competing in a price war) on Federal Boulevard. With a modern interior, a full bar and a spacious patio, it's a great place to linger over drinks and plates ordered family-style for sharing. One dish you won't find at the other two: khao soy, the northern Thai dish comprising chicken braised in a yellow coconut curry, soft noodles and a nest of crunchy noodles on top. Like many of Asia's best noodle soup dishes, khao soy comes with add-ins so you can customize your own bowl. The cafe also has an appetizer sampler platter in case you want to fill up on dumplings, chicken satay, egg rolls and crab wontons. My Thai Cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day but Tuesday.

EXPAND Ros Siam's lovely dining room is a great neighborhood stop. Patricia Calhoun

Ros Siam

2637 West 26th Avenue

303-953-0291

Ros Siam is the choice if you're looking for ambiance. The restaurant took over the former home of Sassafras (which moved to 3927 West 32nd Avenue), and its small but bright and airy dining room inside a Victorian mansion feels homey and welcoming. One dish you won't find at the other two: moo yang, a marinated grilled pork steak (called BBQ pork on the menu) served with sticky rice and a spicy-sweet Thai chili sauce. Ros Siam is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday and dinner on Sunday; see the restaurant's website for complete details.

Beau Thai

3464 West 32nd Avenue

720-379-6040

The compact but inviting Beau Thai is a great option for a quick lunch for Highlands Square shoppers or a takeout feast for the whole family. This location is the newest of the family-owned Beau Thai trio (with locations in Evergreen and Castle Rock as well) that has been in business for more than a decade. One dish you won't find at the other two: stir-fried duck with basil, a dinner-only option that comes in a garlicky sauce with green beans, mushrooms and other veggies. Beau Thai's menu is also clearly marked with vegan, gluten-free and kid-sized options. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day but Monday.