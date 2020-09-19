Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

This seared mortadella sandwich on a housemade English muffin is the bologna sandwich of your dreams.

Two new takeout-only concepts have sprung up from a couple of high-end eateries, promising good food for those who prefer to dine at home. In Boulder, Cafe Aion has launched Brasserie Boulder, with a range of classic French dishes designed to travel well. Choose from coq au vin, duck confit or steak frites, among other dishes. In downtown Denver, Urban Farmer is offering a more casual menu of "handhelds" (think burgers, wraps and sandwiches), salads and sides as a less expensive alternative to the restaurant's steakhouse fare. Urban Farmer itself just added back Sundays and Mondays, so is now open every day, including for Saturday and Sunday brunch.

In RiNo, Chicago's metal-themed burger bar, Kuma's Corner, is now open. Burgers are named after bands and songs, so you can order a Plague Bringer (perhaps an appropriate choice for 2020), Pantera, Iron Maiden or Goatsnake (which contains neither goat nor snake, though it does come topped with goat cheese). If you're more in the mood for chicken, you can score a Hatebreak, which less-metal restaurants call a Buffalo chicken sandwich.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings this week:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Brasserie Boulder (at Cafe Aion), 1235 Pennsylvania Avenue, Boulder

The Crab House (previously Smashburger), 3299-B South Broadway

Koba Korean Cuisine (previously Crave Real Burgers), 1550 Blake Street

Kuma's Corner, 3500 Delgany Street

Little Farmer (at Urban Farmer), 1637 Wazee Street

Madras Cafe (previously Purple Orchid), 5422 South Parker Road, Aurora

Madurai Mes (previously Little Anita's), 6882 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Alternation Brewing, 1539 South Broadway

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings not on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.