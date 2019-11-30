 


Puerto Rico 5280 is now closed.EXPAND
Puerto Rico 5280 is now closed.
Courtesy Puerto Rico 5280

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | November 30, 2019 | 7:56am
El Coqui d'Aqui was the only Puerto Rican restaurant in Denver when it opened on South Colorado Boulevard in 2016. The following year, the eatery moved to 3109 Federal Boulevard and changed its name to Puerto Rico 5280. Things didn't go so well in the new location, and the restaurant was recently seized by the City and County of Denver for failure to pay taxes. But a new sign is already up at the front of the building announcing that it will soon become Crown of India. Before Puerto Rico 5280, the address was also home to Brewshine BBQ & Tap House and a string of sports bars.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week starting November 25, 2019, plus links to coverage of recent and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
ChoLon Modern Asian — Stapleton, 10195 East 29th Drive
Kaffe Landskap, 1750 Wewatta Street and 1401 Lawrence Street
Makizushico, 5950 South Platte Canyon Road, Littleton
Renegado Tacos & Margaritas, 6651 Tower Road
Spice 8 Asian Kitchen, 4510 South Reservoir Road, Aurora

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Cheba Hut, 1313 College Avenue, Boulder
Puerto Rico 5280, 3109 Federal Boulevard

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Malloy's Fire Burger is a spicy new menu item, thanks to Bar Rescue.EXPAND
Malloy's Fire Burger is a spicy new menu item, thanks to Bar Rescue.
Sarah McGill

"G.I Jodi's Gets a Bar Rescue Makeover Into Malloy's Bar & Grille"

Lacuna is serving cold-pressed juices and plant-based fare in RiNo.EXPAND
Lacuna is serving cold-pressed juices and plant-based fare in RiNo.
Mark Antonation

"Lacuna Combines Yoga With Plant-Based Food From Chef Carrie Shores"

These pillowy bites at Urban Village are called golgappa.EXPAND
These pillowy bites at Urban Village are called golgappa.
Courtesy of Urban Village

"Urban Village Heats Up Lone Tree With Surprising Indian Cuisine"

Andy Sprenger and Eric Yochim outside the newly renamed Two Rivers in Arvada.
Andy Sprenger and Eric Yochim outside the newly renamed Two Rivers in Arvada.
Courtesy of Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters

"Two Rivers Becomes Sweet Bloom Coffee Roaster With Recent Merger"

Do you know of any restaurants or bars that opened or closed this week? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com. And watch for our roundup of November openings and closings...

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

