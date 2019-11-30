Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

El Coqui d'Aqui was the only Puerto Rican restaurant in Denver when it opened on South Colorado Boulevard in 2016. The following year, the eatery moved to 3109 Federal Boulevard and changed its name to Puerto Rico 5280. Things didn't go so well in the new location, and the restaurant was recently seized by the City and County of Denver for failure to pay taxes. But a new sign is already up at the front of the building announcing that it will soon become Crown of India. Before Puerto Rico 5280, the address was also home to Brewshine BBQ & Tap House and a string of sports bars.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week starting November 25, 2019, plus links to coverage of recent and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

ChoLon Modern Asian — Stapleton, 10195 East 29th Drive

Kaffe Landskap, 1750 Wewatta Street and 1401 Lawrence Street

Makizushico, 5950 South Platte Canyon Road, Littleton

Renegado Tacos & Margaritas, 6651 Tower Road

Spice 8 Asian Kitchen, 4510 South Reservoir Road, Aurora

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Cheba Hut, 1313 College Avenue, Boulder

Puerto Rico 5280, 3109 Federal Boulevard

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

