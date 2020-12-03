Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in November 2020

Ajarski and lahmajun are two of the specialties at the new House of Bread.

The big restaurant story in November was the move to Level Red restrictions for multiple Colorado counties, shutting down dining rooms from November 20 until at least December 20. While many businesses continue to offer outdoor dining, takeout and delivery, many chose to close temporarily. But some had already suffered enough during the first eight months of the pandemic and closed permanently, including popular and respected eateries such as Sarto's, Julep and Beet Box Bakery & Cafe. Still others, like the Avenue Grill, which had never reopened since month, made the decision to stay closed for good.

But other restaurants are working hard to make a go of it, opening with new takeout menus and outdoor seating, or creating side businesses. As a result, you can now get Filipino and New Mexican street food from Adobo's setup at First Draft Taproom in RiNo, Armenian baked goods from House of Bread in east Denver, thoughtful culinary creations with a hyperlocal theme from Wildflower in LoHi, and wings to go from Ace's latest pop-up project. In addition, Jovanina's in LoDo and Route 40 on East Colfax Avenue both reopened to give customers a taste of their takeout-friendly cooking.

Oh, and then there was a little burger joint called In-N-Out that quietly opened without much fuss in Aurora.

Here's our complete list of openings and closings in metro Denver in November 2020:

Restaurants and Bars Opening in November*

3 Kilts Tavern (formerly Barricuda's),1067 Ogden Street

Adobo (at First Draft Taproom), 1309 26th Street

Daikon Banh Mi Shop, 919 Pearl Street

House of Bread, 2020 South Parker Road

In-N-Out Burger, 14150 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora

Scooped Cookie Dough Bar, 3000 East First Avenue

So Many Roads Brewery (formerly Renegade Brewing), 918 West First Avenue

Wildflower, 3638 Navajo Street

Wing Alley (at Ace Eat Serve), 501 East 17th Avenue

Yak & Yeti, 9000 Yukon Street, Westminster

Restaurants and Bars Reopening in November*

Jovanina's Broken Italian, 1520 Blake Street

Route 40 Cafe, 2550 East Colfax Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Temporarily Closing in November*

715 Club, 715 East 26th Avenue

American Bonded, 2706 Larimer Street

Bacon Social House, 2434 West 44th Avenue and 2100 West Littleton Boulevard

Bellota, 3300 Brighton Boulevard

Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs, 2148 Larimer Street

Brass Tacks, 1526 Blake Street

Brazen, 4450 West 38th Avenue

Buckhorn Exchange, 1000 Osage Street

ChoLon Modern Asian (Central Park location is open), 1515 Blake Street

Chow Morso Osteria, 1500 Wynkoop Street

Dandy Lion Coffee (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Englewood Grand, 3435 South Broadway

Flagstaff House, 1138 Flagstaff Road, Boulder

Gold Point, 3126 Larimer Street

Historians Ale House, 24 Broadway

Izakaya Den, 1487A Pearl Street

The Matchbox, 2625 Larimer Street

Mercantile Dining & Provision, 1701 Wynkoop Street

Ototo, 1501 South Pearl Street

RiNo Beer Garden, 3800 Walnut Street

Rita's Law, 2209 Welton Street

Run for the Roses, 1801 Blake Street

Squire Lounge, 1800 East Colfax Avenue

Williams & Graham and Occidental (Nightcap is available for takeout), 3160 Tejon Street and 1950 West 32nd Avenue

Julep is one of the November closings we'll really miss. Danielle Lirette

Restaurants and Bars Closing in November*

Ambli Mexico, 600 Holly Street

Bar Helix, 3440 Larimer Street

Beet Box Bakery & Cafe, 1030 East 22nd Avenue

Board Game Republic, 900 West First Avenue

Mici Handcrafted Italian (downtown location only), 1531 Stout Street

Moe's Original BBQ, 530 Broadway

Pete's Greek Town Cafe, 2910 East Colfax Avenue

Sarto's, 2900 West 25th Avenue

Julep, 3258 Larimer Street

Avenue Grill, 630 East 17th Avenue

Capitol Hill Tavern, 1225 Logan Street

Leela European Cafe, 820 15th Street

Mangiamo Pronto, 1601 17th Street

Dead Hippie Brewing, 3701 South Santa Fe Drive, Sheridan

Magnolia Cajun Dining, 1446 South Broadway

Pasta Pasta Pasta, 185 Fillmore Street

Zephyr Lounge, 11940 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.