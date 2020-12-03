Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in November 2020

The big restaurant story in November was the move to Level Red restrictions for multiple Colorado counties, shutting down dining rooms from November 20 until at least December 20. While many businesses continue to offer outdoor dining, takeout and delivery, many chose to close temporarily. But some had already suffered enough during the first eight months of the pandemic and closed permanently, including popular and respected eateries such as Sarto's, Julep and Beet Box Bakery & Cafe. Still others, like the Avenue Grill, which had never reopened since month, made the decision to stay closed for good.
But other restaurants are working hard to make a go of it, opening with new takeout menus and outdoor seating, or creating side businesses. As a result, you can now get Filipino and New Mexican street food from Adobo's setup at First Draft Taproom in RiNo, Armenian baked goods from House of Bread in east Denver, thoughtful culinary creations with a hyperlocal theme from Wildflower in LoHi, and wings to go from Ace's latest pop-up project. In addition, Jovanina's in LoDo and Route 40 on East Colfax Avenue both reopened to give customers a taste of their takeout-friendly cooking.
Oh, and then there was a little burger joint called In-N-Out that quietly opened without much fuss in Aurora.
Here's our complete list of openings and closings in metro Denver in November 2020:
Restaurants and Bars Opening in November*
3 Kilts Tavern (formerly Barricuda's),1067 Ogden Street
Adobo (at First Draft Taproom), 1309 26th Street
Daikon Banh Mi Shop, 919 Pearl Street
House of Bread, 2020 South Parker Road
In-N-Out Burger, 14150 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora
Scooped Cookie Dough Bar, 3000 East First Avenue
So Many Roads Brewery (formerly Renegade Brewing), 918 West First Avenue
Wildflower, 3638 Navajo Street
Wing Alley (at Ace Eat Serve), 501 East 17th Avenue
Yak & Yeti, 9000 Yukon Street, Westminster
Restaurants and Bars Reopening in November*
Jovanina's Broken Italian, 1520 Blake Street
Route 40 Cafe, 2550 East Colfax Avenue
Restaurants and Bars Temporarily Closing in November*
715 Club, 715 East 26th Avenue
American Bonded, 2706 Larimer Street
Bacon Social House, 2434 West 44th Avenue and 2100 West Littleton Boulevard
Bellota, 3300 Brighton Boulevard
Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs, 2148 Larimer Street
Brass Tacks, 1526 Blake Street
Brazen, 4450 West 38th Avenue
Buckhorn Exchange, 1000 Osage Street
ChoLon Modern Asian (Central Park location is open), 1515 Blake Street
Chow Morso Osteria, 1500 Wynkoop Street
Dandy Lion Coffee (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
Englewood Grand, 3435 South Broadway
Flagstaff House, 1138 Flagstaff Road, Boulder
Gold Point, 3126 Larimer Street
Historians Ale House, 24 Broadway
Izakaya Den, 1487A Pearl Street
The Matchbox, 2625 Larimer Street
Mercantile Dining & Provision, 1701 Wynkoop Street
Ototo, 1501 South Pearl Street
RiNo Beer Garden, 3800 Walnut Street
Rita's Law, 2209 Welton Street
Run for the Roses, 1801 Blake Street
Squire Lounge, 1800 East Colfax Avenue
Williams & Graham and Occidental (Nightcap is available for takeout), 3160 Tejon Street and 1950 West 32nd Avenue
Restaurants and Bars Closing in November*
Ambli Mexico, 600 Holly Street
Bar Helix, 3440 Larimer Street
Beet Box Bakery & Cafe, 1030 East 22nd Avenue
Board Game Republic, 900 West First Avenue
Mici Handcrafted Italian (downtown location only), 1531 Stout Street
Moe's Original BBQ, 530 Broadway
Pete's Greek Town Cafe, 2910 East Colfax Avenue
Sarto's, 2900 West 25th Avenue
Julep, 3258 Larimer Street
Avenue Grill, 630 East 17th Avenue
Capitol Hill Tavern, 1225 Logan Street
Leela European Cafe, 820 15th Street
Mangiamo Pronto, 1601 17th Street
Dead Hippie Brewing, 3701 South Santa Fe Drive, Sheridan
Magnolia Cajun Dining, 1446 South Broadway
Pasta Pasta Pasta, 185 Fillmore Street
Zephyr Lounge, 11940 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
