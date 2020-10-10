 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Open and Shut Cases |

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | October 10, 2020 | 7:31am
Ideal Market takes the place of Whole Foods in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.EXPAND
Ideal Market takes the place of Whole Foods in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Mark Antonation
AA

Thanks to a few eased restrictions on bar games, the 1Up Arcade Bar has finally been able to reopen its LoDo location, according to owner Jourdan Adler. The games are now spaced to follow social distancing guidelines, and groups are limited to four players each. For food, the Sweet Combforts food truck, which makes Liege-style waffles with a number of different toppings, has taken over 1Up's kitchen. Adler says he's also been able to reopen his Englewood 1Up, and if things go well with these two, the original 1Up, at 717 East Colfax Avenue, could soon follow.

On Larimer Street, Cabana X is ending its run tonight (Saturday, October 10) as the vacation-themed outdoor cocktail lounge at Bar Helix. Owner Kendra Anderson launched Cabana X in June as a way to serve food and drinks while keeping guests and employees safe during the pandemic. Anderson says she's not sure when, or if, Bar Helix will reopen in its original incarnation, where it debuted in 2017, but we're keeping our fingers crossed that one of the best bars in Denver isn't gone for good. Grab a table tonight for one last beach bash.

Here's our complete list of openings and closings for the week of October 5 to 11, 2020:

Restaurants, Bars and Markets Opening This Week*
Frank's Food & Bodega, 5700 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater
Ideal Market and La Colombe Coffee Roasters, 900 East 11th Avenue
Junction Food & Drink, 2000 South Colorado Boulevard
Lekker Coffee, 3460 Larimer Street
Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Street
East Side King (at Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week*
The 1Up and Sweet Combforts, 1925 Blake Street
Wendell's (new ownership), 3838 Tennyson Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Cabana X at Bar Helix (Saturday), 3490 Larimer Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

