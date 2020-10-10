Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Thanks to a few eased restrictions on bar games, the 1Up Arcade Bar has finally been able to reopen its LoDo location, according to owner Jourdan Adler. The games are now spaced to follow social distancing guidelines, and groups are limited to four players each. For food, the Sweet Combforts food truck, which makes Liege-style waffles with a number of different toppings, has taken over 1Up's kitchen. Adler says he's also been able to reopen his Englewood 1Up, and if things go well with these two, the original 1Up, at 717 East Colfax Avenue, could soon follow.

On Larimer Street, Cabana X is ending its run tonight (Saturday, October 10) as the vacation-themed outdoor cocktail lounge at Bar Helix. Owner Kendra Anderson launched Cabana X in June as a way to serve food and drinks while keeping guests and employees safe during the pandemic. Anderson says she's not sure when, or if, Bar Helix will reopen in its original incarnation, where it debuted in 2017, but we're keeping our fingers crossed that one of the best bars in Denver isn't gone for good. Grab a table tonight for one last beach bash.

Here's our complete list of openings and closings for the week of October 5 to 11, 2020:

Restaurants, Bars and Markets Opening This Week*

Frank's Food & Bodega, 5700 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater

Ideal Market and La Colombe Coffee Roasters, 900 East 11th Avenue

Junction Food & Drink, 2000 South Colorado Boulevard

Lekker Coffee, 3460 Larimer Street

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Street

East Side King (at Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week*

The 1Up and Sweet Combforts, 1925 Blake Street

Wendell's (new ownership), 3838 Tennyson Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Cabana X at Bar Helix (Saturday), 3490 Larimer Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.