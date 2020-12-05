Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

If you've been hanging out in Larimer Square, taking advantage of outdoor seating and new pop-up vendors, you may have noticed a street cart peddling bao buns, dumplings and other Chinese nibbles. The cart belongs to Michael Swift, and the food has been coming from his kitchen at Bao Brewhouse, just around the corner at 1317 14th Street. Swift took over the space previously occupied by Euclid Hall and slowly transformed it into a Chinese restaurant and brewery. Bao Brewhouse finally opened for takeout and delivery on Friday, December 4, offering a range of traditional dishes such as liang pi noodles, lamb dan dan mian and braised pork bao, as well as modern interpretations — including Euclid Hall dumplings, as an homage to the previous occupant. Bao Brewhouse is now open from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; see the restaurant's website for menus and ordering. Once dining rooms are allowed to reopen, Bao will have three floors of seating capturing different aspects of China that Swift experienced during his extensive travels there.

In Arvada, Steuben's is back in business at 7355 Ralston Road after being closed since mid-March. The retro eatery, a spinoff of the original Steuben's at 523 East 17th Avenue, is offering takeout and delivery from 4 to 9 p.m. daily. Online ordering is available from the Steuben's menu on ChowNow. The Secret Sauce Restaurant Group is now back to its original lineup — minus Vesta, which closed permanently last spring — of the two Steuben's locations and Ace Eat Serve.

Courtesy of Rooted Craft American Kitchen

Former Vesta executive chef Nick Kayser left shortly before the restaurant closed and is now running his own concept, Rooted Craft American Kitchen, at Avanti Boulder (1401 Pearl Street). And he just launched Uprooted Bowls, a delivery-only service selling bowls built on the same emphasis on local, seasonal, well-rounded ingredients. Order for lunch or dinner for delivery in metro Denver (Kayser also has a kitchen in Denver to ensure fresh, hot food) from Uber Eats.

The news is not so good for Littleton breakfast lovers: Lucile's Creole Cafe lost its lease at 2852 West Bowles Avenue and is now closed. "Lucile’s will be looking for another home starting Monday. Please visit us at our other locations until we find a new home for this one," the restaurant posted on its Facebook page.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of November 30 through December 6, 2020.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Bao Brewhouse, 1317 14th Street

Black + Haus Tavern, 19501 Mainstreet, Parker

Uprooted Bowls, delivery

Restaurants Reopening This Week*

Steuben's Arvada, 7355 Ralston Road, Arvada

Restaurants Closing This Week*

Lucille's Creole Cafe, 2852 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton

Vines Wine Bar, 19501 Mainstreet, Parker

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.