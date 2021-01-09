Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

The great news this past week is that thousands of restaurants — and bars that have food service — opened across Colorado as part of the move from Level Red to Level Orange COVID restrictions. Eateries can now seat customers indoors at 25 percent capacity, and last call has been moved to 10 p.m. There were far too many businesses that reopened as a result to list here, so just check in with your favorites to see how they can accommodate you.

Otherwise, the first week of 2021 was slow for openings: There was just one, matched by a closing. In the Berkeley neighborhood, Revelry Kitchen at 3901 Tennyson Street announced that it was shuttering its doors on the first day of the year, posting this message on the restaurant's Facebook page (and leaving hope that the owners will soon launch a new concept):



Aaaaand...that’s all she wrote, folks. It’s been a helluva ride, and we can’t wait to see what happens next! Our eternal gratitude is due our ride-or-die Revelry Family and all of our guests. Restaurant life is not for the faint of heart, y’all. But restaurant life during a pandemic is like The Hunger Games, So please: Support local, be kind to each other, and for God’s sake, if you don’t have anything nice to say...don’t say it on Yelp. This is not goodbye, so don’t unfollow just yet — the best is yet to come!

We recapped all of the action of last year in "Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in 2020." To start off 2021, here are the openings and closings this week:

Restaurants Opening This Week

Danger Zone Calzones, 32 Broadway

Restaurants Closing This Week

Revelry Kitchen, 3901 Tennyson Street

Know of any openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.