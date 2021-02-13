 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Openings and Closings |

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | February 13, 2021 | 9:30am
Newbarry's is no longer.EXPAND
Newbarry's is no longer.
Mark Antonation
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Newbarry's had been a southwest Denver institution since 1948, but the diner had remained closed at the corner of South Federal Boulevard and West Jewell Avenue through the pandemic. And now it's clear that Newbarry's will never reopen, since a sign announcing a new tenant, Poncho's Buffet, recently went up. Interior and exterior work is under way on the building; we hope that the new owners keep the original lunch counter with its attached swivel chairs, since it was part of the original modular diner before Newbarry's expanded to its current footprint.

Not too far away, at South Sheridan Boulevard and West Evans Avenue, Sheridan Steak House is now open in what was most recently a kava bar call Mad Hatters. Before that, the building was home to the Rockin' R Bar and Ristau's Roadhouse.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings this week:

Related Stories

Restaurants and Bar Opening This Week*
The L, 46 Broadway
Perdida, 1066 South Gaylord Street
Sheridan Steak House, 2035 South Sheridan Boulevard
Therizo Cafe + Tap, 2890 Fairfax Street

Restaurants Closing This Week*
Newbarry's, 2995 West Jewell Avenue

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings not on this list? Let us know in the comments, or email us at cafe@westword.com.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.