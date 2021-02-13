Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Newbarry's had been a southwest Denver institution since 1948, but the diner had remained closed at the corner of South Federal Boulevard and West Jewell Avenue through the pandemic. And now it's clear that Newbarry's will never reopen, since a sign announcing a new tenant, Poncho's Buffet, recently went up. Interior and exterior work is under way on the building; we hope that the new owners keep the original lunch counter with its attached swivel chairs, since it was part of the original modular diner before Newbarry's expanded to its current footprint.

Not too far away, at South Sheridan Boulevard and West Evans Avenue, Sheridan Steak House is now open in what was most recently a kava bar call Mad Hatters. Before that, the building was home to the Rockin' R Bar and Ristau's Roadhouse.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings this week:

Restaurants and Bar Opening This Week*

The L, 46 Broadway

Perdida, 1066 South Gaylord Street

Sheridan Steak House, 2035 South Sheridan Boulevard

Therizo Cafe + Tap, 2890 Fairfax Street

Restaurants Closing This Week*

Newbarry's, 2995 West Jewell Avenue

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings not on this list? Let us know in the comments, or email us at cafe@westword.com.