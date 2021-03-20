 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

| Openings and Closings |

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | March 20, 2021 | 7:59am
Elizabeth Chambers is now baking pastries in Denver.
Elizabeth Chambers is now baking pastries in Denver.
Courtesy of Bird Bakery
Two years ago bakery owner, actress and Texan Elizabeth Chambers announced that she'd be bringing her Bird Bakery to Denver, and now the day has finally come. The Denver Tech Center pastry shop debuted on Tuesday, March 16, making it just the third in the country for Bird Bakery, after the first two in San Antonio and Dallas. Bird offers far more than sweet treats; you can grab a satisfying breakfast or lunch with sandwiches, quiches, granola, croissants and even pimento cheese popovers. The bakery also makes whole pies and cakes for special occasions. Bird is now open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Here's our complete list of restaurant openings for the week of March 15 to 21, 2021:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Bird Bakery, 8000 East Belleview Avenue, Greenwood Village
Denver Beer Co., 2425 South Downing Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

