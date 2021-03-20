Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

- Local
Two years ago bakery owner, actress and Texan Elizabeth Chambers announced that she'd be bringing her Bird Bakery to Denver, and now the day has finally come. The Denver Tech Center pastry shop debuted on Tuesday, March 16, making it just the third in the country for Bird Bakery, after the first two in San Antonio and Dallas. Bird offers far more than sweet treats; you can grab a satisfying breakfast or lunch with sandwiches, quiches, granola, croissants and even pimento cheese popovers. The bakery also makes whole pies and cakes for special occasions. Bird is now open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Here's our complete list of restaurant openings for the week of March 15 to 21, 2021:
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Bird Bakery, 8000 East Belleview Avenue, Greenwood Village
Denver Beer Co., 2425 South Downing Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
