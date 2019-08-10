 


    Herban Planet
4
Say so long to the Populist.
Say so long to the Populist.
Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | August 10, 2019 | 6:53am
AA

Say goodbye to the Populist tonight as chefs Theo Adley and Russell Stippich serve up the final dinner at the pioneering RiNo eatery that charted new ground on the northeast end of Larimer Street when it opened in 2012. The restaurant is changing hands and a new concept will soon take its place; cheers to a great seven-year run.

If you're looking for a country club atmosphere but don't want to shell out for a membership (or perhaps you just would never join the kind of club that would accept you as a member), Ebert's Terrace fits the bill. Ebert's just opened at the Green Valley Ranch Golf Club, a members-only facility, although the restaurant itself is open to the public. So even if you won't be able to golf in your cutoff jorts, you can still sit down for dinner from a menu touting Colorado ingredients. The name comes from Frederick J. Ebert, a civil engineer who drafted the first map of the Colorado territory in 1862. Ebert's is now open from 10 a.m. to 10 pm. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of August 5 to 11, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Cilantro, 1703 Federal Boulevard
Ebert's Terrace, 4900 Himalaya Road
Momma's Soul Kitchen (inside the Aurora Town Center), 14200 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora
One Vietnamese Restaurant, 8767 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster
Street Feud (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
The Populist (August 10), 3163 Larimer Street

*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned.

Avanti always has booze pairing suggestions for all the food. A glass of Storypoint Chardonnay goes with the mushroom taco.
Avanti always has booze pairing suggestions for all the food. A glass of Storypoint Chardonnay goes with the mushroom taco.
Mark Antonation

"Street Feud Debuts Friday at Avanti Food & Beverage"

BonBons' cinnamon rolls are made at Sadie Russo's Arvada bakery, La Patisserie Francaise.
BonBons' cinnamon rolls are made at Sadie Russo's Arvada bakery, La Patisserie Francaise.
"Sweet! Arvada Bakery Owner Opening BonBons in North Denver"

Chicken is coming to the Hale neighborhood.
Chicken is coming to the Hale neighborhood.
Mark Antonation

"Chook Charcoal Chicken Plans Hale Neighborhood Outpost"

Looking for the hottest restaurants to hit on hot August nights? We've scouted out 2019's biggest openings so far and weighed in on the ten best eateries to open this year.

We shared our favorites after the first six months of the year, but even more new places have opened since then. Take your pick of July's openings from the month's restaurant roll call.

Have you spotted any openings or closings not on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

