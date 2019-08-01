Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in July 2019

July could easily have been dubbed Denver Sandwich Month, what with all the new sandwich joints cropping up. Frank Bonanno took a flying leap into the fried chicken sandwich fray with Lou's Food Bar in Governor's Park, while Platte Park Brewing on South Pearl Street added a walk-up sandwich window with its Gates Deli & Grog. Little Beast Street Food does tacos too, but the burgers and Korean fried chicken sandwich are distinct distractions on East Colfax Avenue. And Maine Shack has the high end covered, with true-to-form lobster rolls that will have you digging under your car seat for every spare penny for your next dose of New England-style grub.

Not enough sandwich variety in that quartet? Carne, new to Santa Fe Drive, offers a half-dozen meaty Argentinian constructions, including the choripan, lomito and milanesa. Uncle's new location on South Pennsylvania Street doesn't serve sandwiches, but you may feel sandwiched in among all the Washington Park West neighbors flocking in to slurp chef/owner Tommy Lee's noodles.

EXPAND Dip your chip at Maine Shack. Mark Antonation

Other eye-catching openings include the latest Turkish eatery to hang a shingle in the metro area. Antepian Turkish Cuisine (right next to H Mart in Aurora) specializes in kebabs and lahmacun, typically described as "Turkish pizza." The menu differs from other new Turkish places such as Istanbul Bakery & Cafe, which does mostly sweet and savory baked goods, and Bosphorus, serving Mediterranean favorites like doner, kofte, stuffed grape leaves, falafel and hummus.

South Broadway no longer has the huevos. Huevos Tacos, an all-day taqueria from the same folks that previously ran Morning Collective in the same space, turned out the lights on July 29, lasting only three months. Further south on Broadway, the Brew on Broadway poured its last beers in July. Fortunately, Brewability Lab will soon take over the space.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings in July 2019:

EXPAND There's now a second Uncle in Denver. Mark Antonation

Restaurants and Bars Opening in July*

Antepian Turkish Cuisine, 2767 South Parker Road

BOCO Cider, 1501 Lee Hill Drive, Boulder

Carne — Argentina Street Food, 258 Santa Fe Drive

Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery, 3150 South Broadway, Englewood

Derive Bistro, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden

Elevated Seltzer/5280 Beer Co., 5610 Yukon Street, Arvada

Freshens Fresh Food Studio, Denver International Airport, Concourse A

Frozen Matter Washington Park, 1060 South Gaylord Street

Flying Pig Bacon Co., 5777 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

Gates Deli & Grog, 1875 South Pearl Street

Jungle, 2018 10th Street, Boulder

Lily's Cocina y Cantina, 4801 Morrison Road

Little Beast Street Food, 2730 East Colfax Avenue

Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 West Colfax Avenue

Lot One, 13730 West 85th Drive, Arvada

Lou's Food Bar, 701 Grant Street

Maine Shack, 1535 Central Street

Morning Story, 560 South Holly Street

Pandora's Box (at Alamo Drafthouse), 8905 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster

Pepper the Noshery, 1043 Pearl Street, Boulder

Reddy Claws, 3234 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

River North Brewery, 3400 Blake Street

Rocky Flats Bar & Grill, Highway 93, Golden

Roxy on Broadway, 554 South Broadway

Sweet Sweetz, 2325 East 28th Street

Uncle, 95 South Pennsylvania Street

Restaurants Reopening in July*

The Empire Lounge & Restaurant, 816 Main Street, Louisville

Revelry Kitchen, 3901 Tennyson Street

Restaurants Temporarily Closing in July*

Hapa Sushi (moving to 3030 East Second Avenue), 2780 East Second Avenue

The Brew on Broadway will soon be the new home of Brewability Lab. Brew on Broadway

Restaurants and Bars Closing in July*

BorraCho Tacos (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street

The Brew on Broadway, 3445 South Broadway, Englewood

Campus Lounge, 701 South University Boulevard

Huevos Tacos, 2160 South Broadway

Kuni Sushi, 2752 Welton Street

Nicolo's Pizza, 1209 East 13th Avenue

Tenya Japanese Soul Food, 3901 Tennyson Street

Wild Standard, 1043 Pearl Street, Boulder

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.