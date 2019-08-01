 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
July was a big month for sandwiches, including this spicy number from Lou's Food Bar.EXPAND
July was a big month for sandwiches, including this spicy number from Lou's Food Bar.
Mark Antonation

Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in July 2019

Mark Antonation | August 1, 2019 | 12:30pm
AA

July could easily have been dubbed Denver Sandwich Month, what with all the new sandwich joints cropping up. Frank Bonanno took a flying leap into the fried chicken sandwich fray with Lou's Food Bar in Governor's Park, while Platte Park Brewing on South Pearl Street added a walk-up sandwich window with its Gates Deli & Grog. Little Beast Street Food does tacos too, but the burgers and Korean fried chicken sandwich are distinct distractions on East Colfax Avenue. And Maine Shack has the high end covered, with true-to-form lobster rolls that will have you digging under your car seat for every spare penny for your next dose of New England-style grub.

Not enough sandwich variety in that quartet? Carne, new to Santa Fe Drive, offers a half-dozen meaty Argentinian constructions, including the choripan, lomito and milanesa. Uncle's new location on South Pennsylvania Street doesn't serve sandwiches, but you may feel sandwiched in among all the Washington Park West neighbors flocking in to slurp chef/owner Tommy Lee's noodles.

Dip your chip at Maine Shack.EXPAND
Dip your chip at Maine Shack.
Mark Antonation

Related Stories

Other eye-catching openings include the latest Turkish eatery to hang a shingle in the metro area. Antepian Turkish Cuisine (right next to H Mart in Aurora) specializes in kebabs and lahmacun, typically described as "Turkish pizza." The menu differs from other new Turkish places such as Istanbul Bakery & Cafe, which does mostly sweet and savory baked goods, and Bosphorus, serving Mediterranean favorites like doner, kofte, stuffed grape leaves, falafel and hummus.

South Broadway no longer has the huevos. Huevos Tacos, an all-day taqueria from the same folks that previously ran Morning Collective in the same space, turned out the lights on July 29, lasting only three months. Further south on Broadway, the Brew on Broadway poured its last beers in July. Fortunately, Brewability Lab will soon take over the space.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings in July 2019:

There's now a second Uncle in Denver.EXPAND
There's now a second Uncle in Denver.
Mark Antonation

Restaurants and Bars Opening in July*
Antepian Turkish Cuisine, 2767 South Parker Road
BOCO Cider, 1501 Lee Hill Drive, Boulder
Carne — Argentina Street Food, 258 Santa Fe Drive
Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery, 3150 South Broadway, Englewood
Derive Bistro, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden
Elevated Seltzer/5280 Beer Co., 5610 Yukon Street, Arvada
Freshens Fresh Food Studio, Denver International Airport, Concourse A
Frozen Matter Washington Park, 1060 South Gaylord Street
Flying Pig Bacon Co., 5777 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Gates Deli & Grog, 1875 South Pearl Street
Jungle, 2018 10th Street, Boulder
Lily's Cocina y Cantina, 4801 Morrison Road
Little Beast Street Food, 2730 East Colfax Avenue
Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 West Colfax Avenue
Lot One, 13730 West 85th Drive, Arvada
Lou's Food Bar, 701 Grant Street
Maine Shack, 1535 Central Street
Morning Story, 560 South Holly Street
Pandora's Box (at Alamo Drafthouse), 8905 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster
Pepper the Noshery, 1043 Pearl Street, Boulder
Reddy Claws, 3234 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
River North Brewery, 3400 Blake Street
Rocky Flats Bar & Grill, Highway 93, Golden
Roxy on Broadway, 554 South Broadway
Sweet Sweetz, 2325 East 28th Street
Uncle, 95 South Pennsylvania Street

Restaurants Reopening in July*
The Empire Lounge & Restaurant, 816 Main Street, Louisville
Revelry Kitchen, 3901 Tennyson Street

Restaurants Temporarily Closing in July*
Hapa Sushi (moving to 3030 East Second Avenue), 2780 East Second Avenue

The Brew on Broadway will soon be the new home of Brewability Lab.
The Brew on Broadway will soon be the new home of Brewability Lab.
Brew on Broadway

Restaurants and Bars Closing in July*
BorraCho Tacos (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street
The Brew on Broadway, 3445 South Broadway, Englewood
Campus Lounge, 701 South University Boulevard
Huevos Tacos, 2160 South Broadway
Kuni Sushi, 2752 Welton Street
Nicolo's Pizza, 1209 East 13th Avenue
Tenya Japanese Soul Food, 3901 Tennyson Street
Wild Standard, 1043 Pearl Street, Boulder

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >