    Herban Planet
4
Snooze continues to add new restaurant locations.
Courtesy Snooze

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing In Denver This Week

Mark Antonation | May 18, 2019 | 7:19am
Two of Denver's top restaurant chains are continuing to grow. Snooze, founded in 2006 by brothers Adam and Jon Schlegel (Stripes Group bought in big in 2016, taking over for previous investor Weston Presidio), added an outpost in Westminster this week, its second in the Denver suburb. Overall, there are more than thirty locations of the breakfast eatery in four states: Colorado, Texas, Arizona and California. Snooze also opened a Colorado Springs branch earlier this year.

Kimbal Musk and Hugo Matheson's growing brand, Next Door American Eatery, is also making Front Range inroads. The company is opening its first Fort Collins restaurant at 100 North College Avenue in June, and will join Snooze at Orchard Park in Westminster in July, building the total to eight Next Doors.

But metro Denver also lost a beloved independent in the southern suburbs, where such restaurants are a welcome change from chains, even homegrown ones: The Wooden Table quietly closed its doors this spring.

Related Stories

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of May 13-19, 2019, plus links to recent and upcoming activity.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Bean Fosters, 9956 West Remington Place, Littleton
BØH, 1801 Blake Street
Snooze, 14345 Orchard Parkway, Westminster

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Marcella's, 1801 Central Street
The Wooden Table, 2500 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

This Jefferson Park cottage has seen many restaurants come and go. Thai is next.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

"A Thai Restaurant Is Coming to Former Jefferson Park Sassafras Location"

BØH is now serving coffee and pastries at the Dairy Block.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

"Chef Kelly Whitaker Adds Wood-Fired Eatery and Coffee Bar to Dairy Block"

The restaurant space that was the Arvada Eggshell for decades will soon become Flying Pig Bacon Co.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

"Flying Pig Bacon Co. Aiming for Summer Launch in Olde Town Arvada"

Liquor has been sold in this building since 1913, even during Prohibition.EXPAND
Courtesy Foss Company

"New Liquor Store Takes Over Historic Foss Drug Liquor License in Golden"

Colorado Sake Co. is poised for growth.
Courtesy Colorado Sake Co.

"Denver Sake Company to Expand Into Wine & Whey Space"

From Snooze to sake, Denver's restaurant scene continues to grow in both volume and variety. Having trouble keeping up? See what you missed in our April Restaurant Roll Call.

Last year was a busy one, too, with more than 230 restaurant and bar openings throughout the metro area. Here's our complete Roll Call for 2018, in case you missed any or need a refresher course.

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

