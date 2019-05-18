Every Restaurant Opening and Closing In Denver This Week

Two of Denver's top restaurant chains are continuing to grow. Snooze, founded in 2006 by brothers Adam and Jon Schlegel (Stripes Group bought in big in 2016, taking over for previous investor Weston Presidio), added an outpost in Westminster this week, its second in the Denver suburb. Overall, there are more than thirty locations of the breakfast eatery in four states: Colorado, Texas, Arizona and California. Snooze also opened a Colorado Springs branch earlier this year.

Kimbal Musk and Hugo Matheson's growing brand, Next Door American Eatery, is also making Front Range inroads. The company is opening its first Fort Collins restaurant at 100 North College Avenue in June, and will join Snooze at Orchard Park in Westminster in July, building the total to eight Next Doors.

But metro Denver also lost a beloved independent in the southern suburbs, where such restaurants are a welcome change from chains, even homegrown ones: The Wooden Table quietly closed its doors this spring.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of May 13-19, 2019, plus links to recent and upcoming activity.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Bean Fosters, 9956 West Remington Place, Littleton

BØH, 1801 Blake Street

Snooze, 14345 Orchard Parkway, Westminster

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Marcella's, 1801 Central Street

The Wooden Table, 2500 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

