Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

A new restaurant opens in one of the Front Range's oldest venues.

Earlier this year, the Buffalo Rose revived its music venue, bringing back to life a Golden gathering place that's been hosting crowds since 1859. And on Friday, May 24, owner Chris Cone completed the renovation of the property by opening the Buffalo Rose restaurant, which adds new indoor/outdoor bar space to the existing structure. Executive chef Jan Vonada has created a regional American menu with Mexican influences that guests can enjoy under a retractable glass roof during lunch and dinner seven days a week. In addition to the main stage, there are also rooms available for private events and a mezzanine cocktail bar called the State Room.

On a much smaller scale, chef/restaurateur Justin Brunson is continuing to spread the meaty word about his new company, River Bear American Meats, with a grab-and-go version of Culture Meat & Cheese inside the Pearl Wine Company in the Platt Park neighborhood. Shoppers can match sausages, cheese and other take-home items with wine from the shop — just the kind of one-stop shopping we love.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of May 20 to 26, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity:

Restaurants Opening This Week*

The Buffalo Rose, 1119 Washington Avenue, Golden

Cherish Spirits Lounge, 221 Detroit Street

Culture Meat & Cheese (inside Pearl Wine Company), 1886 South Pearl Street

Farmhouse Thai Eatery, 98 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

Kattapas Kitchen, 6590 West 120th Avenue, Broomfield

The Local Butcher, 2242 Oneida Street

Otero Taproom, 525 Santa Fe Drive

Restaurants Reopening This Week*

Lola Coastal Mexican (after remodel), 1575 Boulder Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Ironworks Brewery and Pub, 12354 West Alameda Parkway, Lakewood

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood Restaurant, 8100 East Union Avenue

The Soul Kitchen, 14107 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, and 98 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Southside Bar | Kitchen and Hidden Idol will close on June 16, 2019. Brandon Marshall

"Southside Bar | Kitchen Will Close in June on Colfax"



Justin Herd greets new Park Hill customers at the second location of the Local Butcher. Staci Berry

"The Local Butcher Expands With New Oneida Park Shop"



This octopus dish is part of the new Lola. Dana Falk Query

"Lola Reopens With Complete Interior Overhaul and New Menu"



Britten Ferguson, Joe Ewing and Chris Baker launched Otero Taproom inside Wayfinder Co-op this week. Mark Antonation

"You Can Own a Piece of the Bar at the New Otero Taproom"



1515 Restaurant's last day is May 31, 2019. Cassandra Kotnik

"1515 Restaurant Will Close as Founder Gene Tang Retires"

We round up a roll call of openings and closings every weekend, then tally the total at the end of each month. Here's the roundup for April, which saw plenty of activity.

With so many places being added to the dining scene — we've already tallied about eighty openings this year — it can be tough to stay up with the times if you're trying to eat your way through all of Denver's hot neighborhoods and hidden gems. If you're still catching up, see our 2018 Restaurant Roll Call for places you might have missed last year and want to hit this summer.

Have you spotted any opening or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.