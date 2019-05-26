 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
A new restaurant opens in one of the Front Range's oldest venues.EXPAND
A new restaurant opens in one of the Front Range's oldest venues.
Courtesy of the Buffalo Rose

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | May 26, 2019 | 6:55am
AA

Earlier this year, the Buffalo Rose revived its music venue, bringing back to life a Golden gathering place that's been hosting crowds since 1859. And on Friday, May 24, owner Chris Cone completed the renovation of the property by opening the Buffalo Rose restaurant, which adds new indoor/outdoor bar space to the existing structure. Executive chef Jan Vonada has created a regional American menu with Mexican influences that guests can enjoy under a retractable glass roof during lunch and dinner seven days a week. In addition to the main stage, there are also rooms available for private events and a mezzanine cocktail bar called the State Room.

On a much smaller scale, chef/restaurateur Justin Brunson is continuing to spread the meaty word about his new company, River Bear American Meats, with a grab-and-go version of Culture Meat & Cheese inside the Pearl Wine Company in the Platt Park neighborhood. Shoppers can match sausages, cheese and other take-home items with wine from the shop — just the kind of one-stop shopping we love.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of May 20 to 26, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity:

Related Stories

Restaurants Opening This Week*
The Buffalo Rose, 1119 Washington Avenue, Golden
Cherish Spirits Lounge, 221 Detroit Street
Culture Meat & Cheese (inside Pearl Wine Company), 1886 South Pearl Street
Farmhouse Thai Eatery, 98 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
Kattapas Kitchen, 6590 West 120th Avenue, Broomfield
The Local Butcher, 2242 Oneida Street
Otero Taproom, 525 Santa Fe Drive

Restaurants Reopening This Week*
Lola Coastal Mexican (after remodel), 1575 Boulder Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Ironworks Brewery and Pub, 12354 West Alameda Parkway, Lakewood
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood Restaurant, 8100 East Union Avenue
The Soul Kitchen, 14107 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, and 98 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Southside Bar | Kitchen and Hidden Idol will close on June 16, 2019.
Southside Bar | Kitchen and Hidden Idol will close on June 16, 2019.
Brandon Marshall

"Southside Bar | Kitchen Will Close in June on Colfax"

Justin Herd greets new Park Hill customers at the second location of the Local Butcher.EXPAND
Justin Herd greets new Park Hill customers at the second location of the Local Butcher.
Staci Berry

"The Local Butcher Expands With New Oneida Park Shop"

This octopus dish is part of the new Lola.EXPAND
This octopus dish is part of the new Lola.
Dana Falk Query

"Lola Reopens With Complete Interior Overhaul and New Menu"

Britten Ferguson, Joe Ewing and Chris Baker launched Otero Taproom inside Wayfinder Co-op this week.EXPAND
Britten Ferguson, Joe Ewing and Chris Baker launched Otero Taproom inside Wayfinder Co-op this week.
Mark Antonation

"You Can Own a Piece of the Bar at the New Otero Taproom"

1515 Restaurant's last day is May 31, 2019.
1515 Restaurant's last day is May 31, 2019.
Cassandra Kotnik

"1515 Restaurant Will Close as Founder Gene Tang Retires"

We round up a roll call of openings and closings every weekend, then tally the total at the end of each month. Here's the roundup for April, which saw plenty of activity.

With so many places being added to the dining scene  — we've already tallied about eighty openings this year — it can be tough to stay up with the times if you're trying to eat your way through all of Denver's hot neighborhoods and hidden gems. If you're still catching up, see our 2018 Restaurant Roll Call for places you might have missed last year and want to hit this summer.

Have you spotted any opening or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >