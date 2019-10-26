 


    Herban Planet
Tora Ramen's black tonkotsu broth gets its color from squid ink and black garlic.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | October 26, 2019 | 6:56am
AA

The food-hall phenomenon is still fairly new in Denver, so some changes are expected as operators dial in the right mixt of vendors to attract the most dining dollars. In Broadway Market's first year, the lineup was fairly stable, losing only a juice bar and a doughnut case filled with creations from Glazed & Confuzed, along with some retail booths. But over the past two weeks, the changes have been more major, with Tora Ramen replacing Biju's Little Curry Shop.

At Avanti Food & Beverage, change is the name of the game, as the incubator brings in promising concepts with the goal of launching them to bigger things once their short-term leases are up. The latest to join the Avanti roster is Meta Asian Kitchen, which opened on October 21; it serves a variety of dumplings, bao buns, stir-fried dishes and other Chinese eats. Meta took on a corner spot on the main floor that has been home to Mijo, American Grind and Chicken Rebel since Avanti opened in 2015.

At the edge of Aurora, the Stanley Marketplace is more than a food destination; retail shops and other services are part of the package. But the former airplane ejector-seat factory is also home to more than twenty food and beverage businesses, and the turnover has been remarkably low in the three years since the space debuted, with just Sazza Pizza closing nearly a year ago. But now the Infinite Monkey Theorem is draining its last bottle at its third-floor wine bar this weekend.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Hops N Drops, 8851 Destination Drive, Broomfield
Huakee BBQ Bento, 5072 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster
K+ Hot Pot, 21699 East Quincy Avenue, Aurora
Kealoha's BBQ (16th Street Mall kiosk), 500 16th Street
Meta Asian Kitchen (inside Avanti F & B), 3200 Pecos Street
Tora Ramen (inside Broadway Market), 950 Broadway

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Dad & Dude's Breweria, 6730 South Cornerstar Way, Aurora
Infinite Monkey Theorem (inside Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Barricuda's has been there for the Capitol Hill neighborhood for almost a quarter-century.EXPAND
Sarah McGill

"Barricuda's Will Close in Capitol Hill on November 3"

Food is a big part of the formula at Ritual Social House.EXPAND
Ken Holloway

"Ritual Social House Takes Over Former Nicolo's and Cricket on the Hill Space"

The Infinite Monkey Theorem's wine bar at Stanley Marketplace will close on October 27 and reopen on November 1 as Stanley Arcade.EXPAND
Danielle Lirette

"Wine Is Out, Arcade and Green House Are In at Stanley Marketplace"

Meta Asian Kitchen is now open at Avanti Food & Beverage.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

"Meta Asian Kitchen Creates Original Chinese Cuisine at Avanti"

Maureen Witten

"Dad & Dude's Breweria Closes; Future of Its CBD Beer Uncertain"

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Share the information in a comment, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

