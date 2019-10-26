Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

The food-hall phenomenon is still fairly new in Denver, so some changes are expected as operators dial in the right mixt of vendors to attract the most dining dollars. In Broadway Market's first year, the lineup was fairly stable, losing only a juice bar and a doughnut case filled with creations from Glazed & Confuzed, along with some retail booths. But over the past two weeks, the changes have been more major, with Tora Ramen replacing Biju's Little Curry Shop.

At Avanti Food & Beverage, change is the name of the game, as the incubator brings in promising concepts with the goal of launching them to bigger things once their short-term leases are up. The latest to join the Avanti roster is Meta Asian Kitchen, which opened on October 21; it serves a variety of dumplings, bao buns, stir-fried dishes and other Chinese eats. Meta took on a corner spot on the main floor that has been home to Mijo, American Grind and Chicken Rebel since Avanti opened in 2015.

At the edge of Aurora, the Stanley Marketplace is more than a food destination; retail shops and other services are part of the package. But the former airplane ejector-seat factory is also home to more than twenty food and beverage businesses, and the turnover has been remarkably low in the three years since the space debuted, with just Sazza Pizza closing nearly a year ago. But now the Infinite Monkey Theorem is draining its last bottle at its third-floor wine bar this weekend.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Hops N Drops, 8851 Destination Drive, Broomfield

Huakee BBQ Bento, 5072 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster

K+ Hot Pot, 21699 East Quincy Avenue, Aurora

Kealoha's BBQ (16th Street Mall kiosk), 500 16th Street

Meta Asian Kitchen (inside Avanti F & B), 3200 Pecos Street

Tora Ramen (inside Broadway Market), 950 Broadway

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Dad & Dude's Breweria, 6730 South Cornerstar Way, Aurora

Infinite Monkey Theorem (inside Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

