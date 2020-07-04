Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in June

Doña Mezcaleria, the backstreet alter ego of Adelitas, is open in the former home of Palenque.

Restaurants continue to open even though the coronavirus pandemic continues, but tracking closings has proven difficult, as many eateries remain shuttered while they wait for economic and safety conditions improve. Some places have announced their intentions, however; for examle, the Fresh Fish Co. shared the following message with its loyal customers this week:

It is with great sadness in our hearts, that after 40 years of serving the Denver Community Our Landmark Seafood Restaurant THE FRESH FISH COMPANY will be closing its doors permanently! We will also be closing One of Denver's Longest standing Nightclubs The Proof Niteclub (also known as The Proof of the Pudding) this club has been open continuously for over 42 years!

In their message, owners Karen Kristopeit-Parker and Tim Bell said that continued overhead during the 75 days when the restaurant was closed, combined with a slow recovery once the Fresh Fish Company reopened, led them to the decision to permanently shutter their eatery and the adjacent nightclub.

Not all of June's restaurant news has been sad, though. A number of new places have sprung up, and Toast Fine Food & Coffee, a Littleton breakfast staple since 2006, has reopened in a new space just a mile away from its original location. Co-owner Jason Parfenoff says his staff finished brunch service on Sunday, June 28, and then packed up the whole restaurant and reopened in time for breakfast service on Monday, June 29.

Here's our complete list of openings and closings in June 2020. For restaurants making a comeback after the COVID-related closings, see our lists of Denver and Boulder reopenings.

Restaurants and Bars Opening in June*

Doña Mezcaleria (formerly Palenque Mezcaleria), 13 East Louisiana Avenue

Happy Go Lucky (at Ace Eat Serve), 501 East 17th Avenue

Route 40 Cafe, 2550 East Colfax Avenue

Seoul ManDoo, 2222 South Havana Street, Aurora

Stokes Poké, 5115 Morrison Road

Sweetgreen, 275 St. Paul Street and 1750 Wewatta Street

Tacos El Metate, 2060 South University Boulevard

Restaurants Moving This Month

Toast Fine Food & Coffee (from 2700 West Bowles Avenue), 2630 West Belleview Avenue, Littleton

Restaurants and Bars Closing in June*

Armida's Mexican Restaurant & Lounge, 840 Lincoln Street

Brasserie Ten Ten, 1011 Walnut Street, Boulder

Blue Pebble, 698 Santa Fe Drive

Buchi Cafe Cubano, 2651 West 38th Avenue

The Cereal Box, 5709 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

Chuey Fu's Baja Cantina (two other locations remain open), 2100 16th Street

Cinna Box, 2145 East 120th Avenue

Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill, 7450 West 52nd Avenue, Arvada, and 9135 East Northfield Boulevard

Fresh Fish Co., 7800 East Hampden Avenue

Frijoles Colorado Cuban Cafe, 12095 West Alameda Avenue, Lakewood

Hidden Idol, 2240 Clay Street

Meadowlark Kitchen, 2705 Larimer Street

The Med, 1002 Walnut Street, Boulder

Nick's Diner, 3743 Federal Boulevard

Old Major, 3316 Tejon Street

Proof Niteclub, 7800 East Hampden Avenue

Punch Bowl Social (65 Broadway location reopened this week), 3120 Uinta Street

Rubio's Coastal Grill, six metro Denver locations

There..., 3254 Navajo Street

Via Perla, 901 Pearl Street, Boulder

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

