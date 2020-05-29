 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Roadhouse Boulder Depot is one of many Boulder-area restaurants reopening on May 27 or coming soon.EXPAND
Roadhouse Boulder Depot is one of many Boulder-area restaurants reopening on May 27 or coming soon.
Courtesy Roadhouse Boulder Depot

Boulder Restaurants and Bars Reopening for In-House Dining

Amy Antonation | May 29, 2020 | 7:59am
Restaurants across Colorado can now reopen for on-premises dining, with many safety precautions. Meanwhile, takeout and delivery — of both food and booze, praise the lord — are not only still allowed, but encouraged. (For further information about how your dining-in experience will be different, see coverage of Governor Jared Polis's announcement.)

But now, without further ado, here are the Boulder-area restaurants  where you can now sit down and eat — though, as always, we recommend verifying with individual establishments. (See our list of Denver restaurants and bars reopening for more options in the metro area.)

1914 House
121 Second Avenue, Niwot
303-834-9751
1914house.com
The eatery will be opening for eat-in service on Wednesday, June 3. Its initial hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

AOI Sushi & Izakaya
3303 30th Street, Boulder
303-449-5394
facebook.com
The Japanese eatery has reopened its dining room.

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
Multiple Boulder-area locations
baddaddysburgerbar.com
Bad Daddy's dining rooms are opening Wednesday, May 27, with single-use menus and a maximum of six guests per table.

Blake's Taphouse
16860 Sheridan Parkway, Broomfield
720-583-2920
blakestaphouse.com
The tavern will reopen its dining room on Wednesday, May 27.

The Buff Restaurant
2600 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder
303-442-9150
buffrestaurant.com
The breakfast and brunch spot is open for business; see its Facebook page for details on how to secure a spot on its waitlist.

Cafe Aion's patio and dining room are (re)open for business.EXPAND
Cafe Aion's patio and dining room are (re)open for business.
Courtesy Cafe Aion

Cafe Aion
1235 Pennsylvania Avenue, Boulder
303-993-8131
cafeaion.com
Cafe Aion is opening Friday, May 29 with additional outdoor seating; make a reservation for a two hour dinner on its website.

Chautauqua Dining Hall
900 Baseline Road, Boulder
303-440-3776
chautauqua.com
The scenic and historic dining room is reopening on Friday, May 29.

Community
206 South Public Road, Lafayette
720-890-3793
eatatcommunity.com
Community will open for dine-in service starting Thursday, May 28. Get details on the eatery's Facebook page.

Flagstaff House
1138 Flagstaff Road, Boulder
303-442-4640
flagstaffhouse.com
Boulder's best restaurant views reopen on Thursday, May 28. Call or visit Open Table for a reservation, but note all outdoor and window tables cannot be reserved and will be seated on a first come, first serve basis.

Great Scott's Eatery
7510 US Highway 287, Broomfield
303-469-5291
greatscottseatery.com
The retro diner is now open for eat-in service.

The Hungry Toad
2543 Broadway Street, Boulder
303-442-5012
thehungrytoad.com
The British pub is reopening for dine-in service on Monday, June 1. Opening hours are 4 to 9 p.m. daily.

Jefes Tacos & Tequila
246 Main Street, Longmont
303-827-3790
jefeslongmont.com
The taqueria is reopening on Monday, June 1, with expanded outdoor seating; find updates on its Facebook page.

Jill's
900 Walnut Street, Boulder
720-406-7399
stjulien.com
Jill's dining room is now open; in addition, diners can order in the restaurant and eat on the terrace.

The Kitchen
1039 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-544-5973
thekitchenbistros.com
Reservation-only dine-in service starts Friday, May 29, with limited seating and menu.

Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant
1701 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-442-1485
leafvegetarianrestaurant.com
Leaf is reopening its dining room on Tuesday, June 2.

Mateo
1837 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-443-7766
mateorestaurant.com
Mateo's patio is now open for guests.

Reelfish
2770 Arapahoe Road, Lafayette
720-630-8053
eatreelfish.com
The fish and chips joint is reopening for dining room service at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29.

Eat-in empanadas are back, courtesy of Rincon Argentino.EXPAND
Eat-in empanadas are back, courtesy of Rincon Argentino.
Mark Antonation

Rincon Argentino
2525 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
303-442-4133
rinconargentinoboulder.com
The empanada emporium's dining room and patio are now open.

Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant
1101 Walnut Street, Boulder
303-444-3690
riograndemexican.com
The Boulder favorite will welcome guests starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28.

Roadhouse Boulder Depot
2366 Junction Place, Boulder
303-443-2167
roadhouseboulderdepot.com
The restaurant will open its doors for in-house dining at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27.

Roxie's Tacos
1325 Broadway, Boulder
303-444-4465
roxiestacos.com
The Indian-Mexican mashup is reopening on Friday, May 29. Reservations are recommended; make yours on the eatery's website.

Salt has installed decorative dining room partitions.
Salt has installed decorative dining room partitions.
Courtesy Salt

Salt
1047 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-444-7258
saltthebistro.com
You can now eat in Salt's dining room or on one of its two expanded patios.

The Sink
1165 13th Street, Boulder
303-444-7465
thesink.com
The Boulder bar is welcoming guests on an expanded patio. You must call ahead to be put on its waitlist; see its website for details.

Taco Junky
1149 13th Street, Boulder
303-443-2300
tacojunky.com
The cantina has reopened to drinkers and diners.

Village Coffee Shop
1605 Folsom Street, Boulder
303-442-9689
villagecoffeeshopboulder.com
The longstanding diner is now open for dining in.

We will be expanding this list as we hear of new restaurants reopening; send information to cafe@westword.com.

 
Amy Antonation knows that street tacos are infinitely superior to tacos that come covered in squiggles of crema, and she will stab you with her knitting needles if you try to convince her otherwise.

