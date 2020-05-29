Boulder Restaurants and Bars Reopening for In-House Dining

Roadhouse Boulder Depot is one of many Boulder-area restaurants reopening on May 27 or coming soon.

Restaurants across Colorado can now reopen for on-premises dining, with many safety precautions. Meanwhile, takeout and delivery — of both food and booze, praise the lord — are not only still allowed, but encouraged. (For further information about how your dining-in experience will be different, see coverage of Governor Jared Polis's announcement.)

But now, without further ado, here are the Boulder-area restaurants where you can now sit down and eat — though, as always, we recommend verifying with individual establishments. (See our list of Denver restaurants and bars reopening for more options in the metro area.)

1914 House

121 Second Avenue, Niwot

303-834-9751

1914house.com

The eatery will be opening for eat-in service on Wednesday, June 3. Its initial hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

AOI Sushi & Izakaya

3303 30th Street, Boulder

303-449-5394

facebook.com

The Japanese eatery has reopened its dining room.

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar

Multiple Boulder-area locations

baddaddysburgerbar.com

Bad Daddy's dining rooms are opening Wednesday, May 27, with single-use menus and a maximum of six guests per table.

Blake's Taphouse

16860 Sheridan Parkway, Broomfield

720-583-2920

blakestaphouse.com

The tavern will reopen its dining room on Wednesday, May 27.

The Buff Restaurant

2600 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder

303-442-9150

buffrestaurant.com

The breakfast and brunch spot is open for business; see its Facebook page for details on how to secure a spot on its waitlist.

EXPAND Cafe Aion's patio and dining room are (re)open for business. Courtesy Cafe Aion

Cafe Aion

1235 Pennsylvania Avenue, Boulder

303-993-8131

cafeaion.com

Cafe Aion is opening Friday, May 29 with additional outdoor seating; make a reservation for a two hour dinner on its website.

Chautauqua Dining Hall

900 Baseline Road, Boulder

303-440-3776

chautauqua.com

The scenic and historic dining room is reopening on Friday, May 29.

Community

206 South Public Road, Lafayette

720-890-3793

eatatcommunity.com

Community will open for dine-in service starting Thursday, May 28. Get details on the eatery's Facebook page.

Flagstaff House

1138 Flagstaff Road, Boulder

303-442-4640

flagstaffhouse.com

Boulder's best restaurant views reopen on Thursday, May 28. Call or visit Open Table for a reservation, but note all outdoor and window tables cannot be reserved and will be seated on a first come, first serve basis.

Great Scott's Eatery

7510 US Highway 287, Broomfield

303-469-5291

greatscottseatery.com

The retro diner is now open for eat-in service.

The Hungry Toad

2543 Broadway Street, Boulder

303-442-5012

thehungrytoad.com

The British pub is reopening for dine-in service on Monday, June 1. Opening hours are 4 to 9 p.m. daily.

Jefes Tacos & Tequila

246 Main Street, Longmont

303-827-3790

jefeslongmont.com

The taqueria is reopening on Monday, June 1, with expanded outdoor seating; find updates on its Facebook page.

Jill's

900 Walnut Street, Boulder

720-406-7399

stjulien.com

Jill's dining room is now open; in addition, diners can order in the restaurant and eat on the terrace.

The Kitchen

1039 Pearl Street, Boulder

303-544-5973

thekitchenbistros.com

Reservation-only dine-in service starts Friday, May 29, with limited seating and menu.

Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant

1701 Pearl Street, Boulder

303-442-1485

leafvegetarianrestaurant.com

Leaf is reopening its dining room on Tuesday, June 2.

Mateo

1837 Pearl Street, Boulder

303-443-7766

mateorestaurant.com

Mateo's patio is now open for guests.

Reelfish

2770 Arapahoe Road, Lafayette

720-630-8053

eatreelfish.com

The fish and chips joint is reopening for dining room service at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29.

EXPAND Eat-in empanadas are back, courtesy of Rincon Argentino. Mark Antonation

Rincon Argentino

2525 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

303-442-4133

rinconargentinoboulder.com

The empanada emporium's dining room and patio are now open.

Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant

1101 Walnut Street, Boulder

303-444-3690

riograndemexican.com

The Boulder favorite will welcome guests starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28.

Roadhouse Boulder Depot

2366 Junction Place, Boulder

303-443-2167

roadhouseboulderdepot.com

The restaurant will open its doors for in-house dining at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27.

Roxie's Tacos

1325 Broadway, Boulder

303-444-4465

roxiestacos.com

The Indian-Mexican mashup is reopening on Friday, May 29. Reservations are recommended; make yours on the eatery's website.

Salt has installed decorative dining room partitions. Courtesy Salt

Salt

1047 Pearl Street, Boulder

303-444-7258

saltthebistro.com

You can now eat in Salt's dining room or on one of its two expanded patios.

The Sink

1165 13th Street, Boulder

303-444-7465

thesink.com

The Boulder bar is welcoming guests on an expanded patio. You must call ahead to be put on its waitlist; see its website for details.

Taco Junky

1149 13th Street, Boulder

303-443-2300

tacojunky.com

The cantina has reopened to drinkers and diners.

Village Coffee Shop

1605 Folsom Street, Boulder

303-442-9689

villagecoffeeshopboulder.com

The longstanding diner is now open for dining in.

We will be expanding this list as we hear of new restaurants reopening; send information to cafe@westword.com.