Boulder Restaurants and Bars Reopening for In-House Dining

Restaurants across Colorado can now reopen for on-premises dining, with many safety precautions. Meanwhile, takeout and delivery — of both food and booze, praise the lord — are not only still allowed, but encouraged. (For further information about how your dining-in experience will be different, see coverage of Governor Jared Polis's announcement.)
But now, without further ado, here are the Boulder-area restaurants where you can now sit down and eat — though, as always, we recommend verifying with individual establishments. (See our list of Denver restaurants and bars reopening for more options in the metro area.)
1914 House
121 Second Avenue, Niwot
303-834-9751
1914house.com
The eatery will be opening for eat-in service on Wednesday, June 3. Its initial hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
AOI Sushi & Izakaya
3303 30th Street, Boulder
303-449-5394
facebook.com
The Japanese eatery has reopened its dining room.
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
Multiple Boulder-area locations
baddaddysburgerbar.com
Bad Daddy's dining rooms are opening Wednesday, May 27, with single-use menus and a maximum of six guests per table.
Blake's Taphouse
16860 Sheridan Parkway, Broomfield
720-583-2920
blakestaphouse.com
The tavern will reopen its dining room on Wednesday, May 27.
The Buff Restaurant
2600 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder
303-442-9150
buffrestaurant.com
The breakfast and brunch spot is open for business; see its Facebook page for details on how to secure a spot on its waitlist.
Cafe Aion
1235 Pennsylvania Avenue, Boulder
303-993-8131
cafeaion.com
Cafe Aion is opening Friday, May 29 with additional outdoor seating; make a reservation for a two hour dinner on its website.
Chautauqua Dining Hall
900 Baseline Road, Boulder
303-440-3776
chautauqua.com
The scenic and historic dining room is reopening on Friday, May 29.
Community
206 South Public Road, Lafayette
720-890-3793
eatatcommunity.com
Community will open for dine-in service starting Thursday, May 28. Get details on the eatery's Facebook page.
Flagstaff House
1138 Flagstaff Road, Boulder
303-442-4640
flagstaffhouse.com
Boulder's best restaurant views reopen on Thursday, May 28. Call or visit Open Table for a reservation, but note all outdoor and window tables cannot be reserved and will be seated on a first come, first serve basis.
Great Scott's Eatery
7510 US Highway 287, Broomfield
303-469-5291
greatscottseatery.com
The retro diner is now open for eat-in service.
The Hungry Toad
2543 Broadway Street, Boulder
303-442-5012
thehungrytoad.com
The British pub is reopening for dine-in service on Monday, June 1. Opening hours are 4 to 9 p.m. daily.
Jefes Tacos & Tequila
246 Main Street, Longmont
303-827-3790
jefeslongmont.com
The taqueria is reopening on Monday, June 1, with expanded outdoor seating; find updates on its Facebook page.
Jill's
900 Walnut Street, Boulder
720-406-7399
stjulien.com
Jill's dining room is now open; in addition, diners can order in the restaurant and eat on the terrace.
The Kitchen
1039 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-544-5973
thekitchenbistros.com
Reservation-only dine-in service starts Friday, May 29, with limited seating and menu.
Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant
1701 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-442-1485
leafvegetarianrestaurant.com
Leaf is reopening its dining room on Tuesday, June 2.
Mateo
1837 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-443-7766
mateorestaurant.com
Mateo's patio is now open for guests.
Reelfish
2770 Arapahoe Road, Lafayette
720-630-8053
eatreelfish.com
The fish and chips joint is reopening for dining room service at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29.
Rincon Argentino
2525 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
303-442-4133
rinconargentinoboulder.com
The empanada emporium's dining room and patio are now open.
Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant
1101 Walnut Street, Boulder
303-444-3690
riograndemexican.com
The Boulder favorite will welcome guests starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28.
Roadhouse Boulder Depot
2366 Junction Place, Boulder
303-443-2167
roadhouseboulderdepot.com
The restaurant will open its doors for in-house dining at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27.
Roxie's Tacos
1325 Broadway, Boulder
303-444-4465
roxiestacos.com
The Indian-Mexican mashup is reopening on Friday, May 29. Reservations are recommended; make yours on the eatery's website.
Salt
1047 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-444-7258
saltthebistro.com
You can now eat in Salt's dining room or on one of its two expanded patios.
The Sink
1165 13th Street, Boulder
303-444-7465
thesink.com
The Boulder bar is welcoming guests on an expanded patio. You must call ahead to be put on its waitlist; see its website for details.
Taco Junky
1149 13th Street, Boulder
303-443-2300
tacojunky.com
The cantina has reopened to drinkers and diners.
Village Coffee Shop
1605 Folsom Street, Boulder
303-442-9689
villagecoffeeshopboulder.com
The longstanding diner is now open for dining in.
We will be expanding this list as we hear of new restaurants reopening; send information to cafe@westword.com.
