Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, June 20-26

Former Sassafras chef Colin Mallet has taken over the Cap Hill location, changing the name to Exile Kitchen.

Sassafras, with its Bloody Mary flight, beignets and buffalo hash with chicken-fried eggs, is a Denver brunch staple. But if you've stopped by the Capitol Hill location lately, you may have noticed some changes. Chef Colin Mallet has renamed the eatery Exile Kitchen, and its website boldly declares: "New name. Same chef. Better food." Another change coming soon: Dinner service will be added.

In pizza news (of which there has been a lot lately: See also Campfire, Benzina and the sneak peek at Pindustry), Chicago deep-dish chain Giordano's now has a location in the former Leña space on Broadway; next week, another Giordano's will open in the Milepost Zero food hall at McGregor Square next to Coors Field. Detroit-style pizza continues its rise in popularity, too, as Detroit-born chain Jet's adds a sixth location in Lakewood, with another slated to open in late summer on South Colorado Boulevard.

Two local brands are expanding this week, too: Troy Guard opens another pandemic-delayed project with the Fort Collins outpost of Los Chingones, and Snooze debuts at Denver International Airport

Down south, a favorite tourist attraction that's home to the highest doughnuts (no, not that kind of high) in the United States reopens after three years of construction projects. The Pikes Peak Summit House is once again welcoming visitors and has added customized toppings like cinnamon, sugar, nutmeg and cocoa to its world-famous doughnuts; there are also new food options, including a trail mix bar. Raisin haters, this one's for you.

Here's the full list of openings this week:

Restaurants Opening This Week*:

Exile Kitchen, 320 East Colfax Avenue

Giordano's, 24 Broadway (also coming to Milepost Zero)

Jet's Pizza, 98 Wadsworth Boulevard, Suite 129, Lakewood

Los Chingones, 3541 East Harmony Road, #100, Fort Collins

Snooze A.M. Eatery, Concourse B, Mezzanine, Denver International Airport

Restaurants reopening this week*:

*Or earlier and not previously included on an opening-and-closing list.

Know of something we missed? Email us at cafe@westword.com.