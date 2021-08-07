Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, August 1-7

But for now, we have another week with no restaurant closings to report. And the openings are mostly breweries — none of which opened in 2020. In July alone, seven debuted; on August 6, Cohesion Brewing opened its doors. It's pouring unique Czech beers at York Street Yards, a massive redevelopment project in the Clayton neighborhood.
Att a brewery on Broadway, the heavy metal-themed TRVE Music City Hot Chicken opened a walk-up window, giving Denver easy access to a take on the Nashville-born specialty that MCHC first introduced to Colorado when the original location opened in Fort Collins in 2016.
Over at the new Park Hill Commons development, Trellis Wine Bar opened in June. It slipped past us at the time — maybe because it's tucked back off the street, but it's worth seeking out for the wines by the glass that are half-off during happy hour and the small menu of charcuterie, cheese and other snacks (ahem — cookies and cream Rice Krispies treats).
Here's the complete list of bar and restaurant opening this week:
Cohesion Brewing, 3851 Steele Street Unit 1388
Comet Brews, 5642 South Sycamore Street, Littleton
Fritz Family Brewers, 6778 North 79th Street, Niwot
Howlin Wind Brewing & Blending, 51 A Main Street, Rollinsville
Music City Hot Chicken, 277 Broadway
Reverence Brewing, 1604 East 17th Avenue
Smash Face Brewing, 1941 Market Street
Trellis Wine Bar, 2868 Fairfax Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
