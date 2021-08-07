Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, August 1-7

August 7, 2021 5:59AM

Glasses of vino are half-off during happy hour at new wine bar Trellis.
Glasses of vino are half-off during happy hour at new wine bar Trellis. Molly Martin
click to enlarge Glasses of vino are half-off during happy hour at new wine bar Trellis. - MOLLY MARTIN
Glasses of vino are half-off during happy hour at new wine bar Trellis.
Molly Martin
This week, fears about the spreading Delta variant resurrected conversations among Denver restaurant owners and operators about pandemic-era rules like masks along with a new hot topic: the idea of requiring proof of vaccine for indoor dining. In the back of everyone's mind is a fear of more mandated shutdowns, which would be disastrous to the industry.

But for now, we have another week with no restaurant closings to report. And the openings are mostly breweries — none of which opened in 2020. In July alone, seven debuted; on August 6, Cohesion Brewing opened its doors. It's pouring unique Czech beers at York Street Yards, a massive redevelopment project in the Clayton neighborhood.

Att a brewery on Broadway, the heavy metal-themed TRVE  Music City Hot Chicken opened a walk-up window, giving Denver easy access to a take on the Nashville-born specialty that MCHC first introduced to Colorado when the original location opened in Fort Collins in 2016.

Over at the new Park Hill Commons development, Trellis Wine Bar opened in June. It slipped past us at the time — maybe because it's tucked back off the street, but it's worth seeking out for the wines by the glass that are half-off during happy hour and the small menu of charcuterie, cheese and other snacks (ahem — cookies and cream Rice Krispies treats).

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


Here's the complete list of bar and restaurant opening this week:
click to enlarge Just try it: Cohesion's dark lager poured in the mlíko way. - SARAH COWELL
Just try it: Cohesion's dark lager poured in the mlíko way.
Sarah Cowell
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Cohesion Brewing, 3851 Steele Street Unit 1388
Comet Brews, 5642 South Sycamore Street, Littleton
Fritz Family Brewers, 6778 North 79th Street, Niwot
Howlin Wind Brewing & Blending, 51 A Main Street, Rollinsville
Music City Hot Chicken, 277 Broadway
Reverence Brewing, 1604 East 17th Avenue
Smash Face Brewing, 1941 Market Street
Trellis Wine Bar, 2868 Fairfax Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email us, cafe@westword.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation