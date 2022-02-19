Support Us

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, February 12-18

February 19, 2022 5:36AM

Exile Kitchen closed suddenly this week. Molly Martin
This week kicked off with a surprise closing. Chef Colin Mallet, formerly of Sassafras, took over that concept's Capitol Hill location last year and changed the name to Exile Kitchen — though much of the menu remained the same. But a sign appeared on the door a few days ago, simply stating that it had closed permanently. Craving that bison hash and chicken-fried eggs dish? You can still find it at Sassafras's locations in Highland and Golden. Looking for other brunch options? Check our list of the ten best brunches in Denver.

While one door shut, seven others opened. Adobo, which started as a food truck before expanding to First Draft in RiNo and becoming one of the food options at the cafe at Meow Wolf, debuted its new outpost on Federal Boulevard: Adobo OX. The location has a full menu of Filipino- and New Mexican-inspired eats, as well as grab-and-go options — including its green chile, which made our list of the ten best in town.

Over on East Colfax, Fresh Mex moved a few blocks down the strip, but it's still offering some of the best deals in town, including its $3 breakfast burritos and $7 daily meal deals. After months of anticipation, the team behind Sushi Ronin introduced Ronin Lowry. While sushi and sashimi are the main draw, it also offers an array of small plates and a well-rounded selection of sake. Up in RiNo, the new Thompson Denver hotel is not only home to French eatery Chez Maggy from celebrity chef Ludo Lefebvre, but also Reynard Social, a cocktail lounge located on the hotel's sixth floor.

North of Denver in Erie, locals Nick and Maggie Varnadoe introduced Erie Social Club, a wine and whiskey bar. And Arvada now has a location of Teocalli Cocina, a Mexican eatery based in Lafayette.

Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
Adobo's green chile is one of the best in Denver.
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Adobo OX, 3109 Federal Boulevard
Erie Social Club, 105 Wells Street, Erie
Fresh Mex, 1818 East Colfax Avenue
Reynard Social, 1616 Market Street
Ronin Lowry, 7111 East Lowry Boulevard
Teocalli Cocina, 5770 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Exile Kitchen, 320 East Colfax Avenue

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
