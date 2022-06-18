Support Us

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, June 11-17

June 18, 2022 6:15AM

Rewild is the new dinner concept at Nurture.
The week kicked off with an unexpected announcement from LoHi SteakBar, which closed on June 15 after twelve years in business. The building is still owned by City Street Investors, which said that no decisions have been made yet about its future.

Over in North Capitol Hill, Manzo Lobster & Oyster Bar is making a comeback after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October and shutting down in January to regroup. "During that time period, I made some enhancements to the kitchen and dining room to accommodate more guests in the post-pandemic era," says owner Richard Manzo. The restaurant is now equipped with special lobster tanks that replicate the conditions of the North Atlantic off the coast of Maine; Manzo says the tanks are full and the restaurant is ready to get back to serving dishes like lobster rolls and lobster poutine. Happy hour is back as well, from 4 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close Wednesday and Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Debuting this week are two additions. Nuture, the wellness marketplace that's home to daytime food concept Nest, has added dinner to its repertoire with Rewild. It's headed up by chef Juan Tapia, who was most recently at Clayton Members Club in Cherry Creek. That hotel is planning to switch out its two food concepts, Of a Kind and Oak Market, for a new project from an as-yet-unnamed "world-class operator," according to a press release. Oak Market closed this week in preparation for the switch, while Of a Kind is slated to shut down later this summer.

In June 13, Arvada welcomed the new Stone Cellar Bistro in the former home of Mi Terra. Behind the fine-dining concept that uses "French inspired methods, honest Colorado ingredients," according to its website, are co-owners and chefs Brandon Kerr and Jordan Alley, who was born and raised in Arvada. The renovation process took six months, with Kerr and Alley making everything from the tables and shelves to the bar.

In other openings and closings news:

Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Rewild, 2949 Federal Boulevard
Stone Cellar Bistro, 7605 Grandview Avenue, Arvada

Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*

Manzo Lobster & Oyster Bar, 500 East 19th Avenue

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

LoHi SteakBar, 3200 Tejon Street
Oak Market, 233 Clayton Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
