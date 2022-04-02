Support Us

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, March 26-April 1

April 2, 2022 7:18AM

Cafe Chihuahua recently changed ownership and will become a fast casual concept.
There is only one closure to report this week, but it came as a surprise. Cafe Chihuahua landed on our 2022 list of ten places to find the best green chile in Denver, but after being owned by the same family since it opened in 1974, this South Federal staple has shuttered. The space has new owners who plan to reopen the location as a fast-casual concept.

After being closed for eighteen months, Pizza Republica's downtown location near the Denver Performing Arts Complex made a comeback this week; it also has an outpost in Greenwood Village. Detroit pizza continues to crop up in the Denver area, with a seventh Jet's Pizza now open on Colorado Boulevard. A second Aurora location as well as outposts in Broomfield and Boulder are coming later this year.

In Park Hill, Lucina Eatery & Bar opened quietly after months of construction delays. It's serving Latin cuisine, with Friday and Saturday paella nights; it plans to add brunch soon.

There was action in the suburbs this week as well. GQue BBQ, which nabbed a spot on our best wings list, opened its fourth location in Lakewood's Belmar shopping district.  Toastique, a gourmet toast and juice bar founded in Washington, D.C., in 2017, debuted in Colorado with a spot in Highlands Ranch; another location is slated to open in Colorado Springs this month. And in Lafayette, the former pastry chef of the Med has opened Jeannot's Patisserie & Bistro, serving French fare and pastries.

And in other openings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
GQue's Lakewood location opened on March 29.
GQue's Lakewood location opened on March 29.
GQue BBQ/Instagram
Restaurants and bars opening this week:

GQue BBQ, 7085 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood
Jeannot's Patisserie & Bistro, 2770 Arapahoe Road, Lafayette
Jet's Pizza, 2306 South Colorado Boulevard
Lucina Eatery & Bar, 2245 Kearney Street
Toastique, 9567 South University Blvd, Highlands Ranch

Restaurants and bars reopening this week:

Pizza Republica, 890 14th Street

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Cafe Chihuahua, 2250 South Federal Boulevard
