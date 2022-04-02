Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, March 26-April 1

After being closed for eighteen months, Pizza Republica's downtown location near the Denver Performing Arts Complex made a comeback this week; it also has an outpost in Greenwood Village. Detroit pizza continues to crop up in the Denver area, with a seventh Jet's Pizza now open on Colorado Boulevard. A second Aurora location as well as outposts in Broomfield and Boulder are coming later this year.
In Park Hill, Lucina Eatery & Bar opened quietly after months of construction delays. It's serving Latin cuisine, with Friday and Saturday paella nights; it plans to add brunch soon.
There was action in the suburbs this week as well. GQue BBQ, which nabbed a spot on our best wings list, opened its fourth location in Lakewood's Belmar shopping district. Toastique, a gourmet toast and juice bar founded in Washington, D.C., in 2017, debuted in Colorado with a spot in Highlands Ranch; another location is slated to open in Colorado Springs this month. And in Lafayette, the former pastry chef of the Med has opened Jeannot's Patisserie & Bistro, serving French fare and pastries.
And in other openings news:
- We offered our look at all of the March openings and closings
- We checked in with Teocalli Cocina's second location in Olde Town Arvada, which opened in February
- Read more about how Lucina's team came together Restaurant Impossible-style to get it open in just four days
- King of Wings in Wheat Ridge is still closed following a December fire, but it's keeping busy with a new Saturday-only smash-burger pop-up series called Snipeburger starting April 2
GQue BBQ, 7085 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood
Jeannot's Patisserie & Bistro, 2770 Arapahoe Road, Lafayette
Jet's Pizza, 2306 South Colorado Boulevard
Lucina Eatery & Bar, 2245 Kearney Street
Toastique, 9567 South University Blvd, Highlands Ranch
Restaurants and bars reopening this week:
Pizza Republica, 890 14th Street
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Cafe Chihuahua, 2250 South Federal Boulevard