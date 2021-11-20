Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, November 14-20

Just a few blocks away on Wewatta Street at the Hotel Indigo, Three Saints Revival will debut on November 20. Behind the Mediterranean-focused eatery is Robert Thompson, who's been a restaurant owner in Denver for over twenty years; he founded and helped take Punch Bowl Social national before resigning in August 2020. This space, formerly Hearth & Dram, has a bright and vibrant design, filled with patterns in purple and pink hues with details inspired by common dream themes. Chef John Broening brings his extensive experience to the kitchen here, with a tapas-heavy menu offering dishes with refined simplicity, like a traditional patatas bravas and shrimp with Spanish chorizo.
Three more spots opened this week. Silvia Hernandez, who graduated from the Comal Heritage Food Incubator training program in May, opened her first restaurant, Silvia at Lost City, on November 18; she's serving a lunch menu of build-your-own bowls with recipes inspired by her childhood in Mexico. At Edgewater Public Market, former Fruition chefs Rocky Hunter and Dave Grant introduced Gladys on November 16. It serves vegetable-forward, seasonally driven small plates meant for sharing. And in downtown Denver, Bezel is now serving cocktails and bites at the Sheraton Hotel.
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening this week:
A5, 1600 15th Street
Bezel, 1550 Court Place
Gladys, 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
Silvia at Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Court
Three Saints Revival, 1801 Wewatta Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.