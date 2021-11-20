Support Us

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, November 14-20

November 20, 2021 9:17AM

The beef tartare katsu sandwich from A5. Molly Martin
Two of the most anticipated openings of the last half of 2021 occurred this week. On the corner of 15th and Wazee streets, Culinary Creative, the restaurant group behind Bar Dough, Senor Bear and more, introduced A5, its retro-inspired steakhouse. The space had been the home of the Wazee Supper Club for over fifty years, then became Morin, a French concept in 2018. After that restaurant shuttered because of the pandemic, the Culinary Creative team opted to close Morin permanently and began working to transform the location. The result is a steakhouse that has playful callbacks to the '50s and '60s but a modern approach to responsible sourcing. Must-try dishes include the ultra-tender signature A5 Wagyu strip loin served with charred onions and ponzu, as well as the indulgent beef tartare katsu sandwich with a soft- boiled quail egg tucked inside.

Just a few blocks away on Wewatta Street at the Hotel Indigo, Three Saints Revival will debut on November 20. Behind the Mediterranean-focused eatery is Robert Thompson, who's been a restaurant owner in Denver for over twenty years; he founded and helped take Punch Bowl Social national before resigning in August 2020. This space, formerly Hearth & Dram, has a bright and vibrant design, filled with patterns in purple and pink hues with details inspired by common dream themes. Chef John Broening brings his extensive experience to the kitchen here, with a tapas-heavy menu offering dishes with refined simplicity, like a traditional patatas bravas and shrimp with Spanish chorizo.

Three more spots opened this week. Silvia Hernandez, who graduated from the Comal Heritage Food Incubator training program in May, opened her first restaurant, Silvia at Lost City, on November 18; she's serving a lunch menu of build-your-own bowls with recipes inspired by her childhood in Mexico. At Edgewater Public Market, former Fruition chefs Rocky Hunter and Dave Grant introduced Gladys on November 16. It serves vegetable-forward, seasonally driven small plates meant for sharing. And in downtown Denver, Bezel is now serving cocktails and bites at the Sheraton Hotel.

Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening this week:
Bezel is now open inside the Sheraton Hotel on the 16th Street Mall.
Molly Martin
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

A5, 1600 15th Street
Bezel, 1550 Court Place
Gladys, 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
Silvia at Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Court
Three Saints Revival, 1801 Wewatta Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported. 
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

