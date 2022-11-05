Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, October 29-November 4

After making headlines in 2020 for raising its prices in order to pay its employees a living wage, Amethyst Coffee is no more. The business, which debuted in 2015, added outposts at Edgewater Public Market, in Lakewood, and inside the Realm event space in Clayton over the years, but its original Broadway location was the last remaining. That shuttered on October 31.
KT's BBQ is no more on Colorado Boulevard, though it still has two outposts in Boulder, and Gluten Escape Bakery in Centennial has also shut its doors.
In Littleton, one of the many Chubby's offshoots, Chubby's #14, has been taken over by a new owner. Robert Walker is planning to reopen the space on November 14 as Juaqito's, which will serve similar fare, but with an added emphasis on fresh ingredients.
And two spots were ordered to close after being cited for various violations. Viceroy Loungehad to shut down by October 31 after its liquor license was revoked following an incident in which an underage police cadet was allowed to enter and order an alcoholic drink with no ID. This followed a prior violation when the club was open during the stay-at-home order in 2020.
permanent closure of Sancho's Broken Arrow, another Grateful Dead-themed venue from the same owners, So Many Roads, has closed for the month of November in an agreement with the city following an investigation that revealed drug dealing and other issues.
Making a return, though, is Ambli Global's DTC location, which had been shut down since July 2020 because of flood damage. The eatery at Belleview Station is back to offering dinner and happy hour with options that span cuisines, from Mexican and Mediterranean to Indian and Japanese.
Six additions also debuted. Playa Bowls added its fourth location in the state, opening an outpost in Aurora. Main Event, a family-friendly entertainment center in Highlands Ranch, added an eatery, Family Kitchen. Another hot chicken joint, Binge, joined the scene in Wheat Ridge.
Near DU, Filsaime Flavors is now offering vegan cuisine 24/7. Vegan eating is also at the heart of Wellness Sushi, which opened its flagship store on East Colfax, where it's serving plant-based rolls, ramen, onigiri and don buri.
And Denver's first bilingual, Guatemalan-inspired cafe, Convivio, opened its doors after several delays.
In other openings and closings news:
- After closing for nearly three weeks for a remodel, Goed Zuur is back in Five Points with a renewed focus on its Chef's Tasting Counter.
- Public Offering Brewing is set to debut on South Broadway on November 18.
- Catch up on all of October's openings and closings in our Restaurant Roll Call
Binge Hot Chicken, 4550 Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge
Convivio Cafe, 4935 West 38th Avenue
Family Kitchen at Main Event, 64 Centennial Boulevard, Highlands Ranch
Filsaime Flavors, 2171 South Grape Street
Playa Bowls, 14505 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora
Wellness Sushi, 2504 East Colfax Avenue
Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*
Ambli Global, 6799 East Belleview Avenue
Restaurants and bars closing temporarily this week:*
So Many Roads, 918 West First Avenue
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Amethyst Coffee, 1111 Broadway
Chubby's #14, 5826 South Lowell Boulevard, Littleton
Gluten Escape Bakery, 7255 South Havana Street, Centennial
KT's BBQ, 4030 Colorado Boulevard
Viceroy Lounge, 778 Mariposa Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
