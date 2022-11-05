Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, October 29-November 4

November 5, 2022 5:09AM

Amethyst Coffee on Broadway has shuttered.
Amethyst Coffee on Broadway has shuttered. Danielle Lirette
A rash of closures and one long-awaited comeback are the big stories on the dining scene this week.

After making headlines in 2020 for raising its prices in order to pay its employees a living wage, Amethyst Coffee is no more. The business, which debuted in 2015, added outposts at Edgewater Public Market, in Lakewood, and inside the Realm event space in Clayton over the years, but its original Broadway location was the last remaining. That shuttered on October 31.

KT's BBQ is no more on Colorado Boulevard, though it still has two outposts in Boulder, and Gluten Escape Bakery in Centennial has also shut its doors.

In Littleton, one of the many Chubby's offshoots, Chubby's #14, has been taken over by a new owner. Robert Walker is planning to reopen the space on November 14 as Juaqito's, which will serve similar fare, but with an added emphasis on fresh ingredients.

And two spots were ordered to close after being cited for various violations. Viceroy Loungehad to shut down by October 31 after its liquor license was revoked following an incident in which an underage police cadet was allowed to enter and order an alcoholic drink with no ID. This followed a prior violation when the club was open during the stay-at-home order in 2020.
click to enlarge
So Many Roads is closed for the month of November.
Kyle Harris
On the heels of the permanent closure of Sancho's Broken Arrow, another Grateful Dead-themed venue from the same owners, So Many Roads, has closed for the month of November in an agreement with the city following an investigation that revealed drug dealing and other issues.

Making a return, though, is Ambli Global's DTC location, which had been shut down since July 2020 because of flood damage. The eatery at Belleview Station is back to offering dinner and happy hour with options that span cuisines, from Mexican and Mediterranean to Indian and Japanese.

Six additions also debuted. Playa Bowls added its fourth location in the state, opening an outpost in Aurora. Main Event, a family-friendly entertainment center in Highlands Ranch, added an eatery, Family Kitchen. Another hot chicken joint, Binge, joined the scene in Wheat Ridge.

Near DU, Filsaime Flavors is now offering vegan cuisine 24/7. Vegan eating is also at the heart of Wellness Sushi, which opened its flagship store on East Colfax, where it's serving plant-based rolls, ramen, onigiri and don buri.

And Denver's first bilingual, Guatemalan-inspired cafe, Convivio, opened its doors after several delays.

In other openings and closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week.
click to enlarge
Convivo celebrated its grand opening on November 1.
Brooke Leigh Photography
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Binge Hot Chicken, 4550 Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge
Convivio Cafe, 4935 West 38th Avenue
Family Kitchen at Main Event, 64 Centennial Boulevard, Highlands Ranch
Filsaime Flavors, 2171 South Grape Street
Playa Bowls, 14505 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora
Wellness Sushi, 2504 East Colfax Avenue

Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*

Ambli Global, 6799 East Belleview Avenue

Restaurants and bars closing temporarily this week:*

So Many Roads, 918 West First Avenue

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Amethyst Coffee, 1111 Broadway
Chubby's #14, 5826 South Lowell Boulevard, Littleton
Gluten Escape Bakery, 7255 South Havana Street, Centennial
KT's BBQ, 4030 Colorado Boulevard
Viceroy Lounge, 778 Mariposa Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation