Public Offering Brewing Is Coming to South Broadway

After slow growth in the last two years, a handful of new additions to Denver's brewery scene have recently been announced. The latest: Public Offering Brewing Company, which will open this fall at 1736 South Broadway.
Founder Cody Higginbottom has always loved science and experimentation, and has been home-brewing for ten years. “I received my B.A. in chemistry from Middlebury College, so brewing beer became a natural outlet for me to fulfill that passion,” he says, adding that it was also a great excuse to get together with friends for a few hours on the weekends.
But brewing in Denver isn’t a completely new thing for him. He completed an internship at Station 26 Brewing Co., which he says was a great way to get his feet wet in the industry and see firsthand what was required on a commercial scale. “[Station 26 brewers] Wayne [Waananen] and Allen [Anderson] were great teachers and mentors, and I tried to pull as much information as I could from that experience,” Higginbottom says.
He also earned a Brewing Certificate from Regis University, helping him get a better grasp of the fundamentals of both the brewing and business sides of things. “The coursework and internship were good introductions to the industry and helped me decide that ultimately, I wanted to pursue opening my own brewery,” he explains.
The goal of the beer menu is balance, incorporating crisp, hoppy, malty, roasted, fruity and tart, Higginbottom explains, mostly ranging between 5 and 8 percent ABV. But he will also lean toward showcasing hoppy beers. “I love to brew hoppy beers — both West Coast and East Coast IPAs — so those styles will certainly be a focus at the brewery,” he says. “We want the customer to feel like they are part of the brewery, so we will certainly lend our ear to what they want to drink and see on our menu.”
The location places the brewery within one mile of Grandma’s House, Dos Luces Brewery, Platt Park Brewing, Ratio Beerworks' Overland location and Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales. “Being the new kid on the block with several well-established breweries is intimidating, but I like to think that rising tides lift all boats,” Higginbottom says. He adds that the breweries all have different concepts, business models and taprooms, creating an option for people to visit several breweries in the area that all provide a different experience.
Taproom manager Bryan Boynton has extensive experience running events from his time at Dry Dock Brewing, and he’s excited to continue to do so at Public Offering: The patio has a lot of potential for hosting events like live music, and Higginbottom also plans to partner with local businesses and organizations in the community for events such as pop-up markets and charity drives.