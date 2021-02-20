Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

T-Wa Inn opened in 1984 at 555 South Federal Boulevard, laying claim as Denver's first Vietnamese restaurant. The place closed in 2014 after a thirty-year run and many ups and downs (including a car crashing through the front wall in 2011). Since then, several Mexican restaurants have come and gone from the address, among them Mariscos El Licenciado, Mr. Lucky's and Peyote Mexican Restaurant.

But Vietnamese cuisine just returned to the building with the opening of Saigon City Restaurant, which is now serving from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Saigon City's menu starts with pho but covers a wide range of rice and noodle bowls, salads, platters and chef's specials; call 720-673-8414 for more details.

Here's our complete list of openings for the week of February 15 to 21, 2021:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

The Green Bus Cafe, 2936 Larimer Street

Saigon City Restaurant, 555 South Federal Boulevard

The Wild, 1660 Wynkoop Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.