The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | February 20, 2021 | 9:12am
Saigon City Restaurant celebrated its opening with Lunar New Year dragon dancers.EXPAND
Chris Tran/Saigon City Restaurant
T-Wa Inn opened in 1984 at 555 South Federal Boulevard, laying claim as Denver's first Vietnamese restaurant. The place closed in 2014 after a thirty-year run and many ups and downs (including a car crashing through the front wall in 2011). Since then, several Mexican restaurants have come and gone from the address, among them Mariscos El Licenciado, Mr. Lucky's and Peyote Mexican Restaurant.

But Vietnamese cuisine just returned to the building with the opening of Saigon City Restaurant, which is now serving from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Saigon City's menu starts with pho but covers a wide range of rice and noodle bowls, salads, platters and chef's specials; call 720-673-8414 for more details.

Here's our complete list of openings for the week of February 15 to 21, 2021:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
The Green Bus Cafe, 2936 Larimer Street
Saigon City Restaurant, 555 South Federal Boulevard
The Wild, 1660 Wynkoop Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

