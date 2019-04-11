Migration Taco Is Making Vegan Tacos and Saving Birds

Tracy Rackauskas and Ben Dinsmore launched Migration Taco last month, along with a little help from their two young sons.

Food truck owners have many good reasons for launching their mobile kitchens; for Tracy Rackauskas, it was for the birds. The Park Hill resident is an avian expert who has earned Audubon Master Birder certification and understands the negative impact climate change has on birds through habitat loss.

“So many people are concerned about what’s happening but don’t want to think about how their diet is affecting things,” Rackauskas says. So she and her husband, Ben Dinsmore, launched Migration Taco last month — named for migrating birds. The couple serves plant-based Mexican food without single-use plastics, and point out that they source produce locally to reduce their footprint. “Each meal someone eats with us is a meal without meat that helps,” Rackauskas notes.

Guacamole and vegan cheese sauces make these nachos creamy and gooey. Courtesy Migration Taco

The menu comprises tacos, both staples and specials, as well as nachos and macaroni and cheese with housemade sauce. Seitan carne asada tacos and garbanzo chorizo tacos with macadamia cotija, red salsa and cashew-based crema have proven popular, while Rackauskas notes that her favorite is the Buffalo taco with housemade seitan Buffalo wings, red cabbage, radish, blue cheese and green onions.

The owners of Migration Taco say the seitan carne asada tacos are the most popular choice, even with meat eaters. Courtesy Migration Taco

Other options include poblano brunch tacos made with tofu scramble, poblano pesto, spicy carrots, shredded cheese, poblano ranch and crema; and breakfast burritos stuffed with Dinsmore's green chile, tofu, potatoes, cheese sauce and garbanzo chorizo. Chips for nachos are fried fresh daily on the truck, and the couple's cheese sauce — perfected through critique from their nine-year-old-son — is used on both the nachos and the mac and cheese.

Feedback has been supportive and positive so far, Rackauskas notes. “When people come up and tell me how much they like it, I almost want to cry,” she says, adding that many customers have told her their sauce is the best vegan cheese they've had, or that they can't believe the carne asada tacos don't contain meat.

Migration Taco can be found at Alternation Brewing, Long Table Brewhouse, Colorado Fresh Markets and special events, including the upcoming Top Taco and Denver Taco Festival. “We’re so happy to be there and providing options for people who want to eat vegan,” Rackauskas says.

Keep up with Migration Taco on Instagram and on the food truck's website, where you can also find out more about the company's mission to support migratory birds as well as people attempting to immigrate to the U.S.