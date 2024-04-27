Every Restaurant Opening — and Some Surprising Closures — This Week

Last week, CoraFaye's suffered a different kind of hit: A fire caused severe smoke damage at the Aurora restaurant, which had to close. Owner Pricilla Smith told Westword that she may not opt to reopen because "this is not an era for business owners like it used to be." Before the pandemic, "you had fun, you made money, you were in a community," she added. "Now it's like the owners are the last ones to make a profit."
Dana Rodriguez is a well-known name in the local dining scene; the founder of Work & Class and Super Mega Bien is also the executive chef for Casa Bonita and a former James Beard nominee. But even her first solo venture, Cantina Loca, couldn't weather the current climate. "While we started out strong, our guest numbers decreased over the past two years while food expenses and labor costs skyrocketed," she shared in a statement after announcing that her LoHi restaurant had shuttered.
Also closed for good is West End Tap House on Tennyson, though its owner did not reply to a request for comment. Funky Flame suddenly said goodbye, too, just five months after opening its first brick-and-mortar, a colorful Northside cafe that had quickly been embraced by the neighborhood. "We have hit a fork in our road and are choosing to walk down a different path for a myriad of reasons, both personal and professional," the announcement notes.
There were three openings to report this week, all outside Denver city limits. The newest spot to eat, drink and play pickleball is Epic Pickleball Club in Littleton. In Edgewater, the former owners of Local 46 have introduced Lot 46 Music Bar at the Edgewater Inn.
The team behind Boulder's Gemini debuted its second concept, High Country, in the former Hapa Sushi space on the Pearl Street Mall. “We love the atmosphere and the energy on Pearl Street and jumped at the chance to build a second restaurant on the bricks,” managing partner Michael Mehiel says in an announcement. The eatery offers lunch, dinner and late-night food and drinks with a "laid-back mountain vibe."
In other openings-and-closings news:
- After moving out of Max Taps in Centennial, Jessie's Smokin' NOLA will reopen in Parker.
- One year after opening in the West Highland neighborhood, Rooted Craft American Kitchen is throwing a farewell neighborhood bash on Sunday, April 28.
OpeningsEpic Pickleball Club, 1980 East County Line Road, Littleton
High Country, 1117 Pearl Street, Boulder
Lot 46 Music Bar at the Edgewater Inn, 5302 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater
ClosingsCantina Loca, 2890 Zuni Street
Funky Flame, 4994 Lowell Boulevard
The PZA, 1501 East Colfax Avenue
West End Tap House, 3945 Tennyson Street
Closed for now
CoraFaye's,15395 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].