 Every New Restaurant Open This Week Including High Country in Boulder | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Every Restaurant Opening — and Some Surprising Closures — This Week

While Boulder, Littleton and Edgewater have new spots, four eateries in Denver shut their doors.
April 27, 2024
High Country is a new addition in Boulder.
High Country is a new addition in Boulder. High Country
Share this:
Over and over this year, we've heard from independent restaurant owners and operators who say that running their business is tougher than ever right now. Challenges such as inflation and the rising minimum wage are affecting everyone, from newcomer Toro Food Concepts to an established favorite like Chef Zorba's.

Last week, CoraFaye's suffered a different kind of hit: A fire caused severe smoke damage at the Aurora restaurant, which had to close. Owner Pricilla Smith told Westword that she may not opt to reopen because "this is not an era for business owners like it used to be." Before the pandemic, "you had fun, you made money, you were in a community," she added. "Now it's like the owners are the last ones to make a profit."

Dana Rodriguez is a well-known name in the local dining scene; the founder of Work & Class and Super Mega Bien is also the executive chef for Casa Bonita and a former James Beard nominee. But even her first solo venture, Cantina Loca, couldn't weather the current climate. "While we started out strong, our guest numbers decreased over the past two years while food expenses and labor costs skyrocketed," she shared in a statement after announcing that her LoHi restaurant had shuttered.

Also closed for good is West End Tap House on Tennyson, though its owner did not reply to a request for comment. Funky Flame suddenly said goodbye, too, just five months after opening its first brick-and-mortar, a colorful Northside cafe that had quickly been embraced by the neighborhood. "We have hit a fork in our road and are choosing to walk down a different path for a myriad of reasons, both personal and professional," the announcement notes.
a slice of mushroom and sausage pizza
A slice from the PZA, which may make a comeback in a new location.
Molly Martin
One closure, though, comes with the promise of something better ahead. With its two-year lease up, PZA served its last slices from its space connected to Tight End on East Colfax. "I’ve got some irons in the fire, signed some NDA’s, entered negotiations and weighing what’s best for our community and myself," PZA owner Jake Rothe offered on Instagram. "I’ll keep updating with progress."

There were three openings to report this week, all outside Denver city limits. The newest spot to eat, drink and play pickleball is Epic Pickleball Club in Littleton. In Edgewater, the former owners of Local 46 have introduced Lot 46 Music Bar at the Edgewater Inn.

The team behind Boulder's Gemini debuted its second concept, High Country, in the former Hapa Sushi space on the Pearl Street Mall. “We love the atmosphere and the energy on Pearl Street and jumped at the chance to build a second restaurant on the bricks,” managing partner Michael Mehiel says in an announcement. The eatery offers lunch, dinner and late-night food and drinks with a "laid-back mountain vibe."

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week*:
click to enlarge person in a pink sweatshirt holding a pizza and eating a slice
Funky Flame's brief run on the Northside has ended.
Funky Flame/Instagram

Openings

Epic Pickleball Club, 1980 East County Line Road, Littleton
High Country, 1117 Pearl Street, Boulder
Lot 46 Music Bar at the Edgewater Inn, 5302 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater

Closings

Cantina Loca, 2890 Zuni Street
Funky Flame, 4994 Lowell Boulevard
The PZA, 1501 East Colfax Avenue
West End Tap House, 3945 Tennyson Street

Closed for now

CoraFaye's,15395 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
Rooted Craft American Kitchen Closing This Weekend

Openings & Closings

Rooted Craft American Kitchen Closing This Weekend

By Molly Martin
Casa Bonita Chef Dana Rodriguez Closes Cantina Loca

Openings & Closings

Casa Bonita Chef Dana Rodriguez Closes Cantina Loca

By Westword Staff
Reader: After Forty Years, People Are Sick of Brewpub Beer

Comment of the Day

Reader: After Forty Years, People Are Sick of Brewpub Beer

By Westword Readers
Even After TikTok Fame, Running an Independent Restaurant in Denver Is Challenging

Business

Even After TikTok Fame, Running an Independent Restaurant in Denver Is Challenging

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation